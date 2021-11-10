The annual Ski Cooper Community Day will take place this Saturday, Nov. 13, and will feature a community meeting, free food and live music.
From 1-2 p.m., members of Ski Cooper’s board of directors and staff will discuss what’s new at Ski Cooper for the 2021-2022 season including the ski mountain’s new pub the Timberline Taproom.
From 2-5 p.m., the event will feature live music and free food, including pulled pork sandwiches, chili and craft beer. Rorey Carroll will play from 2-3 p.m., George Finnell from 3-4 p.m. and Patrick Torsell from 4-5 p.m.
Ski Cooper’s tenative opening day is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 8.
