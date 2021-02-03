“Writing Creative Nonfiction!”, Chaffee County Writers Exchange’s February workshop, will take place on February 27 from 1-4:30 p.m.
The workshop will be led by Jane Anne Staw, an author, teacher and writing coach who guides writers on how to enhance their skills. Her students have published more that 25 books and have been recognized for the contributions to literary magazines. She has taught at the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, Stanford University and the University of San Francisco. At the University of California at Berkeley Extension, Staw was named an honored instructor. Staw has published three books.
The half-day workshop will explore the world of creative nonfiction. Whether it’s your own life or the life of someone you want to reveal to readers, participants will take a piece of nonfiction writing from anecdote to flash nonfiction, onto potential essay or chapter.
As participants grow their original seed, they will learn how to apply the elements of fiction to nonfiction writing: plot, character, setting conflict dialogue and turning point. Course materials include a packet of reading.
The workshop is limited to 30 attendees. To sign up, visit CCWritersExchange.org to fill out the reservation form. The workshop costs $20 for members and $40 for nonmembers.
