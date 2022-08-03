Leadville native Carlos Martinez, director of D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, received the prestigious Meritorious Service Award last month for his broodstock service.
The Meritorious Service Award is the second highest honorary recognition granted to employees of the Department of the Interior and recognizes important contributions to science or management, a notable career, superior service, or initiative in devising new and improved work methods and procedures.
“I had absolutely no idea that the award was coming,” said Martinez, expressing gratitude for its caliber.
Martinez worked as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s national broodstock coordinator for 14 years. In this role, he connected with federal, state, tribal and private fishery agencies around the country to maintain distinct species and strains of inland salmonids, a family of fish that includes trout.
Martinez oversaw approximately 65 million eggs each year during this period of his career. He’s led with a strong passion for conservation and emphasis on helping partners in need.
A few years ago, for example, a 100-year flood hit the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery in West Virginia, wiping out their facility and fish. This was particularly devastating since this hatchery was a primary rainbow trout producer.
The national broodstock program and coordinated breeding efforts around the country helped make up for the millions of eggs lost in this one hatchery, said Martinez.
“We were able to make it happen. So I think that’s a really good example of why that broodstock program exists – to ensure that we’re providing the necessary eggs for biological and conservation needs,” he said.
In Lake County, broodstock efforts are in full swing, although on a smaller scale. The Leadville National Fish Hatchery raises greenback cutthroat trout with conservation in mind since they are federally recognized as threatened, according to Hatchery Manager Josh Homer.
These fish can’t just be released into any random lake because they could hybridize with other species, said Homer. One place fish eggs can go is Mt. Shavano Trout Rearing Unit in Salida, where there’s less fishing and barriers put up to prevent hybridization.
Homer said the Leadville hatchery sometimes consults with the national broodstock team which includes Martinez to bounce ideas off one another.
“It’s nice to work with someone who has a relationship with our fish hatchery,” said Homer, referencing Martinez’s experience and familiarity with Leadville. Martinez interned at the local fish hatchery during college and later accepted an official job there.
After 14 years, Martinez said the national broodstock program has grown to a point where it requires more of a full-time position rather than just an auxiliary one, so he’s stepping down from his current role and welcoming a new experience.
This summer, he was appointed as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Dive Officer and will oversee a team that Homer recently joined, so the two will continue to work together.
In the new dive team position, Martinez will lead an eight-state region scuba team to inspect dams and reservoirs for invasive species like zebra mussels. The region covers Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas.
Homer said he’s excited for the experience and to work with a familiar face like Martinez, who also expressed excitement for his new role.
“Our team will travel when needed anywhere in that eight-state region, which could potentially include Colorado,” said Martinez, who will remain primarily based in South Dakota, but continues to travel back to Lake County as often as possible.
