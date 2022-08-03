Carlos Martinez

Carlos Martinez stands with his Department of the Interior’s Meritorious Service Award and accompanying framed trout photo on the grounds of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives in Spearfish, South Dakota.

 Contributed photo

Leadville native Carlos Martinez, director of D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, received the prestigious Meritorious Service Award last month for his broodstock service. 

The Meritorious Service Award is the second highest honorary recognition granted to employees of the Department of the Interior and recognizes important contributions to science or management, a notable career, superior service, or initiative in devising new and improved work methods and procedures. 

