The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On March 13, deputies responded to a possible domestic violence call on U.S. 24. The case is currently under investigation.
— On March 14, deputies were dispatched to U.S. 24 to respond to a possible runaway juvenile.
— On March 15, deputies were dispatched to a possible assault call on East 13th Street. A Leadville male was cited for assault.
— On March 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on Pine Street. David Wells-Gonzales, 24, of Leadville was arrested on multiple felony warrants.
— On March 19, a deputy responded to a violation of a protection order. A warrant was issued for Luis Barrios, 34, of Leadville.
— On March 22, deputies responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Poplar Street.
— On March 23, deputies assisted the Leadville Police Department (LPD) with a traffic stop on Maple Street.
— On March 23, deputies were dispatched to a report of an active domestic violence situation on Mount Lincoln Drive. Gilbert Martinez, 26, of Leadville was arrested for harassment, false imprisonment and domestic violence.
— On March 25, deputies assisted LPD with a kidnapping investigation on Harrison Avenue.
— On March 26, a warrant was issued for Dwayne Tuttobene, 42, of Leadville for stalking, violation of a protection order and domestic violence.
— On March 27, a deputy responded to a report of vehicle vandalism on West 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On March 28, deputies responded to a report of trespassing at the Conoco gas station.
— On March 30, a deputy responded to an active verbal dispute report. Christopher Rabago, 27, of Leadville was arrested on violation of a protection order.
— On March 30, a report was made regarding a theft on Hwy. 300.
— On March 30, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence and a barricaded suspect on North Poplar Street. Tyler Dibden, 29, of Wisconsin was extracted from an apartment with minor injuries. Dibden was taken into custody for warrants out of Wisconsin for seven felony counts of child pornography.
— On April 1, a deputy took report of a stolen ATV on West 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On April 3, deputies executed a search warrant at a building on Tenderfoot Place in Twin Lakes for an illegal marijuana grow.
— On April 4, deputies issued Paula Martinez, 53, of Leadville a summons for driving under the influence and driving under restraint.
— On April 8, deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 24.
— On April 9, deputies responded to a report of a dog bite on U.S. 24. The dog was picked up by an unknown vehicle.
— On April 10, a deputy contacted a woman walking alone along Colo. 91 who had been abandoned by her boyfriend without a phone or wallet. The office helped the woman place phone calls and find shelter and food.
— On April 10, deputies and LPD received report that a resident of West Second Street was selling drugs. The departments responded to the scene to investigate the report.
— On April 12, a deputy received a report of a cold domestic violence incident on Harrison Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
— On April 12, deputies were dispatched to a report of a dog bite and dogs at large on U.S. 24. Two dogs were seized and taken to the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter. The owners of the dogs, Joanna Flores and Angel Bujanda, both 20 and of Leadville, were cited.
— On April 13, deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Colo. 91. Yolanda Lopez, 48, of Leadville was arrested for criminal mischief and domestic violence.
— On April 14, deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle accident on Colo. 91. Both parties were issued a citation.
— On April 15, deputies assisted LPD on an assault call on Harrison Avenue.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
