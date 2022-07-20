The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
— On June 25, deputies responded to a report of vandalism on U.S. 24. There was damage to a vehicle. An investigation is pending.
— On June 25, deputies responded to a report of vandalism on U.S. 24. There was damage to a vehicle. An investigation is pending.
— On June 25, deputies responded to a report of a hit and run accident on West Sixth Street. One of the parties drove off without reporting. An investigation is pending.
— On June 25, deputies responded to report of an individual disturbing the peace on Poplar Street. One Leadville female was issued a citation for indecent exposure.
— On June 25, deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute on Harrison Avenue. No citations were issued.
— On June 26, LCSO received a report of vandalism and property damage on County Road 31. An investigation is pending.
— On June 29, deputies responded to a report of drugs found in a common area of a business on CO 91. Video footage is being reviewed. A suspect has yet to be identified.
— On June 29, LCSO received a report of a call made about a fraudulent warrant to be paid with gift cards.
— On June 30, patrol deputies made an attempt to contact an individual with a felony warrant on U.S. 24. A Leadville male was arrested.
— On July 1, deputies responded to a car accident on U.S. 24. Minor injuries were reported.
— On July 1, deputies arrested a Leadville female on Poplar Street on an outstanding warrant.
— On July 1, deputies responded to a report of an argument between two individuals on Chestnut Street. No citations were issued.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com and updated information will be published once verified.
