Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, Nov. 5
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — “Different Kinds of Minds,” an online presentation by Dr. Mary Temple Grandin. See collegiatepeaksforumseries.org for link to Zoom meeting.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
Friday, Nov. 6
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting. This meeting has an in-person option at the Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St., and is also available via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, Nov. 7
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Drive-Through Flu Clinic at the Road and Bridge Facility, E. 12th St. Free flu shots for Lake County residents; insurance not required.
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Nov. 8
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting. This meeting has an in-person option at 230 E. Fifth St., and is also available via Zoom ID 480 183 048.
Monday, Nov. 9
8 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom ID 832 6841 0881.
9 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Salida Walmart and lunch. Call 719-486-1774 to sign up.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 study meeting via Zoom ID 876 3946 6638.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education regular meeting. Call 719-486-6835 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library regular meeting. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Veteran’s Day. Government facilities and banks are closed.
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for meeting details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting. This meeting has an in-person option at the Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St., and is also available via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Thursday, Nov. 12
10:30 a.m. — Brunch Grab and Go at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Option of take-away or outside dining. RSVP 719-486-1774 the day before.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board Meeting. Call 719-486-1449 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board Meeting. Call 719-486-7484 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Health and Happiness Project Community Summit, the second of two community meetings via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/HHP-registration.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
