The Chaffee County Writers Exchange is sponsoring a WE Write writing workshop titled “Plot Development and Flaws” to be held from 8:45 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 26. The virtual workshop will be held via Zoom and is free and open to the public.
The workshop will be led by Linda Ditchkus, a local writer and author of three published books in her “The Sasquatch Series.” Among the topics to be covered are:
— What makes a story worth reading?
— What’s the difference between a plot and an incident?
— The connection between plot and character.
— How to draft an opening image.
— Where to start writing once you have a plan.
— Plot pitfalls to avoid.
Participants should bring ideas about a book or short story they hope to complete or some thoughts about one to start. The workshop will include short spontaneous writing assignments emphasizing the topics discussed.
Pre-registration for the event is requested by email at info@CCWritersExchange.org. The Zoom link for the meeting can be found on our website calendar at www.CCWritersExchange.org.
