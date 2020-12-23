The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On November 16, officers were dispatched to West Sixth Street on report of a home intrusion in progress. Second degree burglary charges for a juvenile were referred to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
— On November 17, officers were dispatched to a traffic collision at Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue involving a U.S. Postal Service truck. There were minor damages and no injuries; no charges have been filed at this time.
— On November 18, officers were dispatched to Ice Palace Park on report of vandalism. The south bathroom had been forced open and a fire was started in the sink. The investigation is ongoing.
— On November 18, officers responded to a domestic violence call. Richard Berg, 27, of Leadville was arrested on charges of domestic violence, third degree assault and harassment.
— On November 19, officers were dispatched to Mount Massive Drive on a REDDI report. Kayla Mejia, 33, of Leadville was issued a summons for a DUI.
— On November 21, officers were dispatched to East Ninth Street on a report of two shots fired. Officers identified a possible suspect vehicle but no victim. The investigation is ongoing.
— On November 22, officers took report of a cold hit and run.
— On November 27, officers received a report of a hit and run on East Eighth Street. A black Toyota backed into the front of a vehicle, got out and looked at the damage, and then left.
— On November 28, officers were dispatched on report of a runaway juvenile on East Second Street.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
