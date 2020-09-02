The Lake County Open Space Initiative will award the 2020 Doc Smith Leaders in Conservation Award at its next meeting on September 10. The 2020 award recipient is Mike Conlin, facilitator of the Lake County Open Space Initiative (LCOSI). The presentation will begin at 11 a.m., following the general LCOSI meeting, and will be conducted on Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions regarding public gatherings.
“Mike is, without question, a well deserving recipient,” Laura Archuleta, chair of the award’s selection committee, said. Quoting one of the numerous nomination letters: “There is no other person that epitomizes LCOSI, and what it represents, more than Mike. He has dedicated a major portion of his life to making LCOSI successful and to advance the open space needs of Lake County.”
Conlin has been the facilitator of LCOSI since its inception 23 years ago. He is a gifted partnership builder who has long considered Doc Smith to be one of his personal heroes, Archuleta said.
Conlin’s previous projects in the Upper Arkansas River Valley have included planning, supervision and grant writing for the Mineral Belt Trail, Top of the Rockies National Scenic and Historic Byway, various recreation areas and Lake County’s water storage reservoir at Hayden Meadows.
The award recognizes an individual who has helped to promote best management practices and conservation of the land and water resources of the Upper Arkansas River basin in Lake County.
Previous recipients include Mike Holmes (2016), former EPA project manager for the California Gulch Superfund Site, Laura Archuleta (2017), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and federal representative to the Upper Arkansas River Natural Resource Trustees, Greg Brunjak (2018), project leader for the Upper Arkansas River Restoration Project and Greg Policky (2019), aquatic biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. All have made significant contributions to the healing of the Arkansas River and conservation of the valley’s land and water resources.
Award recipients are determined on the basis of their contributions to Lake County’s sustainability and watershed protection in the general areas of land stewardship and conservation, partnership building and collaboration, protection and enhancement of landscape and watershed health and environmental leadership.
Emphasis is placed on individuals advancing the personal traits that Doc Smith is said to have displayed on a daily basis: integrity, tenacity, perseverance and commitment to the Arkansas Valley’s resources, leadership through determination and a willingness to take personal risks for the benefit the community.
The impact of the recipient’s accomplishments and respect achieved within the natural resource/conservation community of the Upper Arkansas River Valley were also be factored into the decision.
