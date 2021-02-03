As Lake County Government continues work on building a new justice center, grant funding remains an important part of the project’s feasibility. The lack of a selected building site, however, may reduce the likelihood of the project receiving state-level grant funding.
In October 2020, the county applied for funds for the project through the state-run Underfunded Courthouse Facility Commission. On Dec. 9, the county learned that the project was not awarded money through the program.
The funding was denied partly as a result of a high number of applications, and partly because of the county’s lack of readiness to break ground on the new facility, Justice Center Task Force Facilitator Katy Welter told the group during its monthly meeting in January.
In a written follow up interview, Welter told the Herald that Lake County will have a higher likelihood of receiving grant money once the county can show state funders that grant dollars will be put to use quickly.
“Their concern with any applicant is that the project may not be far enough along to deploy the funds right away, which means the money has less of an impact,” Welter said.
Having a site selected is not a requirement to receive the funding, Welter went on to say, but it does help in demonstrating a readiness to move forward with the project.
While last year’s Underfunded Courthouse Facilities Commission grant was denied, the project has received grant funding in the past, both for site acquisition and to complete on site assessment work.
At the end of 2020, the county completed site assessment work on the two parcels under consideration — one within the Railyard development, the other a lot owned by Union Pacific on the south end of Harrison Avenue.
At a special meeting Jan. 26, the Board of County Commissioners were set to vote on a motion to move forward on potentially selecting one of these sites, but paused on bringing a motion to the table after an executive session with the county’s legal representation.
Moving forward, the county will continue to apply for grants for site acquisition and construction, Welter said.
This year, Lake County is likely to apply for the Department of Local Affairs Energy/Mineral Assistance Fund grant with a request of $200,000, and may expand their search for grant funds to federal sources including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Justice.
