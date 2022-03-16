Leadville resident and Nordic skier Nina Schamberger recently returned from a two-week trip to Lygna, Norway, where she competed at the international level in three different races.
Schamberger, who lives in Leadville but does most of her schooling and training in Summit County, qualified for junior internationals earlier this year during the U.S. Cross-Country Ski Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah. The 15-year-old was then asked to represent the United States in Norway, along with several other athletes from throughout the country, some of whom Schamberger knew.
Her invitation to Norway was the culmination of two successful seasons in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Last season, Schamberger, who competes with the Summit Nordic Ski Club, beat college and professional skiers and earned her international ranking. This season, Schamberger only competed twice before the U.S. Cross-Country Ski Championships, although she performed well at each event.
Schamberger and her family arrived in Norway in mid-February, beginning “a completely different experience” for Schamberger, who had only ever visited Europe on vacation, never as a competing athlete. While traveling, Schamberger was careful about hydrating and preparing for her upcoming races, which added a layer of complexity as she made her way overseas.
After settling in Lygna, which is near Oslo, Schamberger began preparing for her races. Although she had never visited Norway before, Schamberger said there was little time for sightseeing, though she did become well-aquainted with the country’s robust Nordic ski scene.
Unlike in the United States, Schamberger said cross-country ski events draw massive crowds, even at the junior level. In Lynga, hordes of spectators surrounded the trails where Schamberger and other young athletes raced. Even younger cross-country skiers, wide-eyed with ambition, asked for signatures and photos from the sidelines and starting gates.
Schamberger’s first race was the 15K mass start skate ski, which she described as the most fun she’s ever had racing. A large, tightly-packed crowd of skiers toed the starting line. The race began and skiers fought for good positions, their shoulders bumping against one another. Schamberger said she was initially surprised by how aggressive the other skiers were, but soon found a rhythm within the pack.
Later on in the race, Schamberger broke one of her poles on an incline and carried the dangling piece of equipment until she could find her coach on the sidelines. It took three tries to replace the broken pole with one that worked for her. Despite the setback, Schamberger said she learned alot from the race and grew as a skier.
The next race for Schamberger was the 4x5K relay. The U.S. team for the relay was appointed just days before the competition, leaving little time for strategizing. “Our plan was to go as fast as we can and keep going,” said Schamberger. In the end, her team, which included another skier from Colorado, placed third.
Schamberer’s final race was the 5K individual start classic ski, a fast race that demonstrated the talent of Schamberger’s international competitors. At the finish line, Schamberger looked up at the time board and saw all the finishing times and saw that multiple skiers had finished within a second. Again, Schamberger grew from the tough and competitive race.
Schamberger’s trip to Norway marks the fulfillment of a longtime goal for the athlete, which was to compete at the international level. Now, just days after wrapping up this season, Schamberger is already planning for next season. She said she wants to improve her maximum speed and press on towards her goal of competing in the Olympics.
“It was really cool to see that next level in skiing,” said Schamberger. “And now I know what it takes to get there.”
