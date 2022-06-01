Friends of the Historic Evergreen Cemetery volunteers are working on various maintenance projects this summer, and more help is needed.
On Saturday, May 28, volunteers cut down trees that were getting in the way of headstones or that had the potential to fall and hit the gazebo. Stumps will be cut down as low as possible.
The gazebo was repainted last summer, but has been tagged since then. The group plans to repaint it, along with restoring backrests that have been kicked out.
Volunteers used a boom lift to cut down trees. Using a lift allows volunteers to cut off sections of the tree without destroying any fencing, said Levi Wipf, Friends of the Historic Evergreen Cemetery president.
Right now, the group is trying to raise donations for a tool shed.
Wipf’s dad John Piearson used to run the organization and led volunteer efforts until his death last year. Now, Wipf is taking over. Growing up, Wipf said he remembers his dad working on the cemetery, and he didn’t have much help.
Piearson’s headstone is in Evergreen Cemetery. On Friday, May 29, community members put up American flags by his and other veterans’ headstones and gave salutes.
Anyone interested in helping out with cemetery cleanup can contact Wipf at 719-293-4019.
