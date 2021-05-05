On May 7 and 8, hundreds of students from all 11 Colorado Mountain College campuses will receive certificates of occupational proficiency and associate and bachelor’s degrees.
To ensure the health and safety of all graduates, their families, friends and supporters, campus faculty and staff, and the surrounding communities, the college has made adjustments to the traditional graduation ceremony experience.
Students are limited on the number of guests they may invite to coincide with COVID-19 restrictions set by the county where each ceremony is held. All ceremonies will require those in attendance to wear masks, except those medically unable. Each ceremony may be modified to meet future health guidelines.
For those who are not able to attend in person, Colorado Mountain College will livestream several of the graduation ceremonies. Check to see which ceremonies will be streamed at https://coloradomtn.edu/graduation.
The Leadville campus ceremony will be held outside on May 7 at 1 p.m. For more information and for details on each commencement ceremony, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.