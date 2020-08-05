The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On June 4, a deputy responded to Hemlock and Ninth Street for a report of a dispute between landlord and tenant. The deputy took statements and cleared the scene.
— On June 5, a deputy responded to Twin Lakes on report of a female bear with her cubs in the front yard of the reporting party. The bear and cubs were not located at the time Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded.
— On June 5, a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle being keyed at the entrance to Twin Lakes. There are no leads at this time.
— On June 5, a deputy responded to East Ninth Street on report of someone trespassing. Chanell Ortiz was given a citation for criminal trespassing.
— On June 7, a deputy responded to a REDDI report near Saturday’s Discount. The deputy made contact with the driver and there were no signs of intoxication.
— On June 7, a deputy responded to Twin Lakes on report of a missing adult who had gone hiking. The reporting party stated he was on the phone with his son and everything was fine.
— On June 9, a deputy responded to a harassment call. Vaugh Campos was issued a citation for harassment and menacing.
— On June 9, a deputy responded to U.S. 24 mile marker 181 on report of a vehicle-animal collision. The animal was deceased and moved out of the roadway; the vehicle was drivable.
— On June 9, a deputy responded to Roadway Inn on report of screaming. Faulds Morgan was arrested for domestic violence.
— On June 10, a deputy responded to Safeway on report of a man possibly living in a car parked in the Safeway parking lot. The man was told to leave the property or he would be charged with trespassing.
— On June 11, a deputy responded to Silver Hills on report of a missing 3 year-old. The child was found.
— On June 11, a deputy responded to Lake Fork on report of a dog attacking chickens inside a corral. Krystal Ponce was issued a citation for animal at large.
— On June 12, a deputy responded to Mountain View East on report of an assault. The reporting party saw a family member hit his mother. A juvenile was given a citation.
— On June 12, a deputy responded to U.S. 82 mile marker 67.5 on report of a motorcycle accident. The party had a broken wrist and the vehicle was towed.
— On June 12, a deputy responded to C.R. 9A on report of littering. There was evidence of dumping construction material on a party’s private property.
— On June 12, a deputy responded to a campfire report on La Plata Peak Drive in Twin Lakes. The fire department asked individuals to put out the fire out.
— On June 13, a deputy responded to West 17th Street on a vandalism call regarding a vehicle that was spray painted and whose tires were slashed. The case is still under investigation.
— On June 13, a deputy responded to C.R. 9A for a violation of fire restrictions.
— On June 13, a deputy responded to Clarendon Avenue for a gunshot report. The case was determined an accidental discharge.
— On June 14, a deputy responded to a hit and run accident on Mt. Elbert Drive after a vehicle hit a mailbox and vehicle before driving off. Gerardo Sanchez was cited for driving under the influence.
— On June 14, a deputy responded to Eagle’s Nest Apartments for a domestic violence call. Law enforcement was not able to locate the parties.
— On June 15, a deputy responded to Mt. Traver Drive on a trespassing report after a male party tried to get into a house. Gerson Martinez was arrested for domestic violence.
—On June 15, deputies responded to Ridgeview Drive for a gas leak after SiteWise hit a gas line. Xcel Energy took over the scene.
— On June 17, deputies responded to the Lake County Airport on a gas leak call. The gas company fixed the issue.
— On June 19, deputies responded to West 17th Street on a report of a fight. A verbal altercation was deemed to have taken place but nothing criminal.
— On June 19, deputies responded to Poplar Street on a call of people fighting in the street. Tommy Lewis was taken into custody.
— On June 19, deputies responded to the National Mining Hall of Fame after a burglary alarm went off. It was determined that tree limbs set off the alarm.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.