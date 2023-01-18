AngelView representatives, state engineers with the Colorado Division of Water Resources (DWR) and Twin Lakes property owners David Smith and Mai-Lan Huynh reached a settlement agreement in November to preserve water flow down Bartlett Gulch. 

After a year and a half of litigation surrounding the Bartlett Gulch water flow issues, the parties agreed to mediation the night before a water court trial was supposed to begin. Ten hours later and with help from John Kuenhold, a former Colorado Water Court judge, the group reached a settlement they consider to be a win-win-win. 

