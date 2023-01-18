AngelView representatives, state engineers with the Colorado Division of Water Resources (DWR) and Twin Lakes property owners David Smith and Mai-Lan Huynh reached a settlement agreement in November to preserve water flow down Bartlett Gulch.
After a year and a half of litigation surrounding the Bartlett Gulch water flow issues, the parties agreed to mediation the night before a water court trial was supposed to begin. Ten hours later and with help from John Kuenhold, a former Colorado Water Court judge, the group reached a settlement they consider to be a win-win-win.
Last fall, workers with CDWR followed a small stream into Bartlett Gulch to investigate a stone wall that was interrupting a senior water right call on the Arkansas River. The wall, which was likely built by miners more than a century ago, was directing water east toward AngelView, feeding several beaver ponds on the property and Gordon Acres, a neighboring subdivision.
After determining that the wall was interrupting the natural flow of water, workers disassembled the wall and moved downed limbs and sticks, shifting the flow of water from AngelView to near Twin Lakes Village and drying up some of the beaver ponds near AngelView and Gordon Acres.
Smith and Huynh got involved because some of these dried up ponds and wetlands were on their property, and both forks of Bartlett Gulch flow through he and his wife’s property and beaver pond, which is fed by the East Fork.
Instead of deciding whether the east branch of Bartlett Gulch is a natural channel, a ditch or a combination, the parties agreed not to answer the question, according to Rachel Zancanella, Division 2 Engineer with DWR, who spoke during a forum with AngelView, Smith and Twin Lakes residents last Tuesday.
“We’re in the middle of a much bigger project to evaluate ponds that are manmade all around the basin that don’t have a right to exist, so that kind of comes into play here,” said Zancanella, referring to headwaters under review all over.
The state is conducting an investigation measuring the amount of water coming from up above and going down each direction on Bartlett. Engineers took measurements in November and will reevaluate again in the spring before making any decisions to change the flow split altogether.
Until there’s a reason to change flow directions based on these results and to solve the problem in the meantime, the settlement requires AngelView to permit and construct a mechanical splitter device that will allow water to flow on both the East and West forks anyway.
The group decided to go this route because depending on what the east branch is classified as, it would need to be handled differently administratively. “By agreeing not to answer the question but instead attempting to solve the problem, I think we came to a pretty reasonable middle ground,” said Zancanella.
The settlement requires AngelView to pay for construction and ongoing maintenance of the splitter device on U.S. Forest Service Property at or near the current upper split in Bartlett Gulch. This should allow up to six cubic feet per second of water in Bartlett Gulch to be delivered down the East Fork at the splitter, and any remaining water to go down the West Fork.
“The only difference now is that in the past people were going up there and moving rocks around and cutting holes, which made it kind of messy,” said Steve Bushong, an attorney for AngelView specializing in water rights. Ideally, having a splitter device up there with remote telemetry will allow the state to broadcast flow data online so everyone can see how the water is flowing and where it’s concentrated.
The splitter requirement is one of several conditions in the settlement and one of the amendments AngelView has to make to its previous water court application, which requested a right to divert water out of Bartlett gulch and into its ponds. as it had been done historically, said Bushong.
Once the state introduced more questions surrounding Bartlett Gulch flow, the courts decided to separate the Bartlett Gulch question into its own trial, which ended up with November’s settlement.
The latest settlement does not entirely resolve Smith’s depleted beaver pond issue being addressed in a separate ongoing case, but Smith will be allowed to use AngelView water to replace any depletions, so long as AngelView has the water available after these uses.
Aside from the original claims AngelView made in its water court application, the latest settlement requires the company to add new uses for groundwater recharge, irrigation on AngelView property and all the currently claimed uses in the three AngelView ponds.
Part of the settlement argues that the AngelView property had wetlands that were no longer in the same condition they were before the water was removed. But AngelView securing claims for groundwater recharge counts as a beneficial use recognized by the water courts and engineers. “It has the effect of being able to impact the riparian zone and area within a drainage and obviously the groundwater,” said Zancanella.
Overall, developer Alan Elias and AngelView are happy with the agreements. “This solution not only benefits everyone living on Bartlett Gulch: it also benefits the wildlife, provides fire mitigation and preserves the historic and vital wetlands along its paths,” said Elias, who considered the settlement a win-win-win for all parties and a step in the right direction in bringing the community together.
Elias also adddressed concerns that came up last fall when AngelView used a water pump to fill ist ponds.
The project, which created noise and upset some Twin Lakes neighbors, was not against the law and isn’t included in this settlement.
“We had a legal right to do it,” said Elias. “But the way I chose to do it wasn’t very kind to my neighbors.”
To reduce noise concerns in the future, AngelView is contemplating a small pump house with insulation.
