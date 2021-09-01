The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On July 1, officers responded to the intersection of West Sixth Street and McWethy Drive on a report of a possible assault. No suspect was found.
— On July 2, officers responded to a vehicle accident on Front Street. Minimal damage was found on the vehicles and there were no injuries.
— On July 3, officers responded to Hwy. 300 to assist the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) in responding to a family altercation. No charges were pursued.
— On July 5, officers responded to West Fourth Street on a report of two dogs locked inside a vehicle. A Leadville woman was cited for animal abuse.
— On July 7, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a fight in progress between a brother and sister.
— On July 9, officers responded to a report of a possible missing person who came to Leadville to run the Silver Rush 50 race.
— On July 10, officers responded to an out of control patient at St. Vincent Health. The patient was detained and returned to the hospital.
— On July 10, officers assisted LCSO on a possible domestic violence call.
— On July 10, officers responded to Mount Princeton Drive on a possible harassment call. Robert Quintana, 42, of Leadville was arrested on several charges, including domestic violence.
— On July 12, officers came into contact with Moon Clyne on Harrison Avenue. Clyne, 43, was arrested on an active warrant out of Lake County.
— On July 13, an officer responded to a report of theft on Harrison Avenue.
— On July 14, officers assisted LCSO on a possible homicide call on Mount Elbert Drive. Jared Brown, 33, of Leadville was arrested on homicide charges.
— On July 15, officers responded to two different vehicle accidents. One took place at the intersection of East 12th Street and Hazel Street, the other on Harrison Avenue; neither accident led to injuries.
— On July 17, officers assisted LCSO in responding to a single vehicle accident on U.S. 24. Colorado State Patrol took over the scene.
— On July 17, officers responded to East Fifth Street on report of a hit and run accident. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 18, officers responded to a vehicle accident on Harrison Avenue. There were no injuries.
— On July 18, officers responded to a report of vandalism on West Chestnut Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 19, Zachary Liuzzi, 22, of Leadville turned himself in at the Leadville Police Department for a warrant out of Lake County.
— On July 22, officers arrested a Grand Junction male on a failure to appear warrant.
— On July 25, officers responded to East Eighth Street on a report of a verbal dispute. No charges were issued.
— On July 26, officers took report of a theft on West Eighth Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 27, officers assisted LCSO with a possible trespassing on County Road 3A. Aaron Roney was arrested on warrants out of Summit County.
— On July 27, officers responded to a dog attack on West Seventh Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 27, an individual reported a hit and run accident that had taken place on East Eighth Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 28, officers conducted a traffic stop on Poplar Street. A Leadville male was arrested for violation of a protection order and issued a court summons for driving with license under restraint.
— On July 30, officers responded to a vehicle accident on West Fifth Street. A Leadville man received a summons for criminal mischief and failure to provide current proof of insurance.
— On July 31, officers responded to a vehicle theft and residential burglary on East Sixth Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.