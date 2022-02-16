To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Feb. 17
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Ted Cier at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
5-6:30 p.m. — “Crear un Plan de Gasto a Tu Manera” Chaffee Housing Trust webinar en español. Con un ejemplo, los participantes aprenderán los pasos para crear un presupuesto, estrategias para hacer ajustes y herramientas para establecer metas financieras. Visita https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAb-TYWqA22KeE0ueaG5XlSklk0utEoacslIXUe-ipcm-NPg/viewform para registrarse, o contacto Claudia al 719-239-1579 o claudia@chaffeehousing.org si tienen preguntas sobre Chaffee Housing Trust.
6 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners, Leadville City Council and Lake County School District housing meeting at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24, and virtually. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6:30-8 p.m. — Lake County Food Access Coalition monthly meeting. Email Mara Gwin at mara@lcbag.org for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, Feb. 18
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1-2 p.m. — Winter Story & STEAM Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Kids ages six to eight will enjoy stories and activities based in science, technology, engineering, art and methematics (STEAM). Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information and to register.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7-9 p.m. — Trivia with Taryn at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Cover fee is $5, and Tuck & Vittles fare will be available. Proceeds from trivia night will benefit a different Lake County nonprofit each month. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, Feb. 19
7 a.m. — 2022 Leadville Loppet. The Leadville Loppet will feature a 10K, 22K, 44K, fun 5K costume party race and kids’ 1K. Registration costs and start times: 44K - $70, start at 8:15 a.m.; 22K - $60, start at 9:15 a.m.; 10K - $40, start at 10 a.m.; 5K - $15, start at 12:30 p.m.; kids’ 1K - free, start at 12:45 p.m. Registration and bib pickup will take place will take place at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24, at 4-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and 7-9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Start, finish and awards will take place at CMC, not Dutch Henry Hill. To avoid indoor gatherings, awards will be handed out as racers cross the finish line. All proceeds go towards maintainence of the Mineral Belt Trail. Visit https://www.mineralbelttrail.com/leadville-loppet-1 for details and to register.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — CARA/Nuggets Skills Basketball Challenge at the Sixth Street Gym, 124 E. Sixth St. The Lake County Recreation Department (LCRD) invites local youth ages five and up to compete in dribbling, passing and shooting exercises. There will be separate boys and girls divisions with awards for first, second and third place. Winners from each division will have the opportunity to advance to a sectionals competition in Buena Vista. The event is free; participants are encouraged to register online prior to the event. Masks are required for LCRD staff and spectators in all indoor county facilities. Program participants are exempt from this mandate while actively participating, but must immediately leave the facility or wear a face covering when their program has ended (this includes children ages two and over). Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation for details and registration link.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Patrick Torsell at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
5:30-6 p.m. — Tool Library member orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
Sunday, Feb. 20
1-2 p.m. — Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. All participants should be comfortable with intermediate runs, specifically Trails End and Homestake. Topics rangers will cover include: Identifying animal tracks in the snow and discussing the wildlife that can be found at Ski Cooper; how to identify the different tree species found at Ski Cooper; the mountain peaks and other physical features visible from Cooper on a sunny day and more. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Feb. 21
**Presidents Day**
Lake County Government, Lake County Schools and City of Leadville closed
7 a.m. — Blackhawk trip. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 7 a.m. for a full-day excursion. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learing Source in-person English language classes at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source, a Denver-based nonprofit offering educational classes for adult learners, is partnering with libraries across the Arkansas Valley to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6:30-9 p.m. — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learing Source in-person English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — The Learing Source hybrid English language classes at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source, a Denver-based nonprofit offering educational classes for adult learners, is partnering with libraries across the Arkansas Valley to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Feb. 24
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Club. Location TBD. Van will leave the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Rorey Carroll at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
6:45 p.m. — “Mission Mt. Mangart: The Mighty Story of the Legendary 10th Mountain Division” film screening at Lake County High School, 1000 W. Fourth St. The story of the 10th Mountain Division is told in a new 70-minute historical documentary written, produced and directed by Chris Anthony, a professional skier and member of the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame. The event will also feature a live film introduction and post-show Q&A with Anthony. There will be a suggested admission donation of $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative and the 10th Mountain Division Descendants Rocky Mountain Chapter. Attendees are asked to be prepared to honor Lake County School District COVID-19 regulations. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MissionMtMangart for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
