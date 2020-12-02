Lake County Government’s new and improved website is live after nearly a year of preparation and design work.
The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) set aside $12,000 in the 2020 budget for the development of a new website. Ever since, CivicPlus, a Kansas-based web development company, and the county’s IT department have collaborated to bring the county’s vision of an enhanced online presence to reality.
The new website offers variety of capabilities not found in its former counterpart including a calendar, an archive of public meeting agendas and recordings, a subscription service and more.
Upon opening the county website, one is greeted with a search bar and a series of PSAs about the facility closures and COVID-19 precautions. On top of the home page is a red banner that will be updated to reflect current fire restrictions.
The website’s calendar, which is updated in real time, includes public meetings, community events, government holidays, recreation facility closures and more. Public meetings listed on the calendar are linked to the appropriate Zoom information.
Agendas, minutes and recordings of BOCC meetings are available for public review on the website. Meeting recordings are also accessible for Lake County Government’s other boards like the Planning Commission and Recreation Advisory Board.
The website includes individual pages for each county department that include contact information, hours of operation and a summary of services. Many departments, like Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, are offering online services and pay portals so locals can take care of business without stepping foot inside the courthouse.
Individuals can also subscribe to the website’s notification system to receive emails with emergency alerts, public health announcements, public meeting agendas and more. And a “How Do I?” page provides instructions on how to complete a variety of processes from applying for a driver’s license to adopting a pet to accessing child welfare.
The “About Us” page includes links to demographic data, maps and tourism information on Lake County.
The website will be managed internally going forward with the IT department and other offices updating their own pages as they see fit.
“The website will be used as a tool for additional transparency in a user-friendly format. It makes it more efficient for us to share records and resources with departments and the public,” Commissioner Kayla Marcella told the Herald. “We are actively soliciting feedback for what information the public wants to have on the site, so any additional information would be appreciated.”
