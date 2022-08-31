The Leadville Race Series implemented various projects this summer to mitigate impact on the community with a generally positive reception.
These changes included a shuttle system, waste reduction programs through a partnership with the Cloud City Conservation Center (C4) and increased community involvement in traffic enforcement efforts.
Race Director Tamira Jenlink said athletes and crews responded pretty well to the shuttle system and having to park away from town, for example, but there’s always room for refinement when it comes to scheduling.
One way they tried to mitigate congestion was giving athletes their belt buckles after the Trail 100 races as soon as they finished and moving awards ceremonies to Saturday night instead of Sunday when possible. That way people aren’t sticking around if they don’t need to and congestion decreases more quickly, said Jenlink.
When the race series first began in the 80s, the goal was more about bringing people into town to build economic security, but getting them here isn’t really the issue anymore, said Jenlink. Now the focus is more on taking care of both the athlete and community experience while also decreasing waste.
Another way race organizers can reduce waste in upcoming years is only buying as many T-shirts as are necessary for athletes so there’s enough for everyone rather than too many. “Whether it’s food, whether it’s garbage, it’s looking at the full footprint and trying to figure out systematically how we can chip away at that footprint and decrease it overall,” said Jenlink.
This is all part of trying to change a culture, but Jenlink believes the race series is off to a good start.
“We’re always excited to partner with the race series,” said C4 Executive Director Emily Olsen, who appreciated the outreach organizers did through videos with the tourism panel about visiting the area responsibly.
The nonprofit had zero-waste volunteers at each aid station as well as the start line and expo. Bins were available for trash, recycling, compost and any individual snack wrappers. Some stations were busier than others, with Twin Lakes stations getting a lot of traffic during the 100-mile races. C4 would’ve loved to have had more volunteers this year, said Olsen.
Beyond the zero-waste stations, C4 also collected and diverted more than 200 pounds of nutrition wrappers this summer. Nutrition bar company GU will recycle these through Terracycle’s Performance Nutrition Recycling Program.
Search and rescue operations were also different this year. Instead of using third party medical providers from outside the county, the race series instead brought in Lake County Search and Rescue.
Jenlink said this allowed for much more effective and succinct communication, drastically improved response times and a more comprehensive knowledge of the course and terrain, as well as a more effective use of resources.
In Twin Lakes, feedback was mostly positive during the 100-mile run, according to Friends of Twin Lakes President Kelly Sweeney. Expectations for the event were well managed, and residents especially appreciated being involved in the day-to-day operations.
Around a dozen Twin Lakes residents, for instance, participated in a marshal volunteer program and helped direct traffic and enforce pedestrian safety. “Tamira did an amazing job involving locals from Twin Lakes and really giving us ownership over making this work,” said Sweeney. “It just seemed to change the whole mood and spirit.”
The marshal volunteers later provided feedback about what worked and what could’ve gone better. Sweeney said some of the suggestions feel nit-picky because the event went very well overall.
Residents really appreciated how well the trash was picked up, for instance. By the end of the 100 run weekend, Sweeney said no one could tell there had been 3,000 people in the area.
The suggestions volunteers had were mostly related to parking and shuttle logistics.
Parking around the shuttle stop at Twin Lakes Village became a little congested, for instance, and some of the suggestions were to move the Fifth Street (CR 26) and Lang shuttle sign 50 feet north of the intersection on the west side.
Another volunteer mentioned that it wasn’t clear whether dogs were allowed in the village at the finish line. Although most were well behaved, it got a little congested.
Jenlink said the easiest answer is no, dogs aren’t allowed, but that race organizers and community will have to come back to that question and get on the same page for next year.
Back in Leadville, the races started at West Sixth Street like usual with the road blocked off. West Sixth Street resident Kristin King said she and her husband usually just park in the back during race weekends rather than the front of their home and open up their driveway for those who don’t have their own back parking space.
Although the street was closed off to cars, King said she did notice a truck parked. “Maybe it was someone providing a service for the race, but without a clear reason for it to be there, it’s not a good look for some rando to be able to park on a closed street while the residents have to make other arrangements,” said King, suggesting more consistency with enforcement or better communication might be helpful and improve resident relations with the race series.
This year she said there was a lot less trash up and down the block. In past years she said she’s picked up one or two bags of trash and lost personal items, but this year it was only two coffee cups and a child’s snack wrapper – nothing more than a usual weekend in Leadville.
