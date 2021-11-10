To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Nov. 11
**Veterans Day**
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds and extension activities in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lake County Senior Center Lunch & Learn Series: New Medicare Options for Open Enrollment with guest speaker Lisa Little. At the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
Friday, Nov. 12
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — VFW Veterans Day Dinner at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. A combined Elks and VFW service will precede the dinner at 5 p.m. The steak dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Old Glory Fund. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Elks Lodge or by contacting Andy Ault at 719-486-3644.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain Valley Estates, 749 CO-91. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7:30 p.m. — Lyric Theatre presents “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” at The Old Church, Harrison Avenue and West Eighth Street. Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!” features fan favorite songs from shows including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Once on this Island,” “Come From Away,” “Waitress,” “Ragtime,” “Mary Poppins” and more by local performers. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. Masks will be required at all times within the theater.
Saturday, Nov. 13
9-11 a.m. — Mobile food pantry at Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, 150 Hwy 300. 719-486-3087.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Lake County Public Health Agency COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24. The clinic will provide Moderna vaccines for ages 18 and up; Pfizer vaccines will also be available for ages 5 and up. Children 5-17 must have a parent/guardian present. Booster doses of both Pfizer and Moderna will also be available. Visit tinyurl.com/cmc-nov-13 for details and to reserve a vaccination time.
1 p.m. — Ski Cooper Community Day at the Cooper Lodge, 232 CR 29. Ski Cooper staff will host a community meeting from 1-2 p.m., followed by live music by Rorey Carroll, George Finnell and Patrick Torsell and free food from 2-5 p.m. All are welcome. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/community-day-2021 for details.
7:30 p.m. — Lyric Theatre presents “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” at The Old Church, Harrison Avenue and West Eighth Street. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. Masks will be required at all times within the theater.
Sunday, Nov. 14
3-5 p.m. — Ski gear swap at Dutch Henry Hill, McWethy Drive and US-24. All community members welcome. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/communitycalendar for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Nov. 15
7:30 a.m. — Blackhawk trip. Meet at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 7:30 a.m. Full day trip; $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
9 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5:15 p.m. — Lake County Republican Central Committee meeting via Zoom. Contact Betty.benson@outlook.com for Zoom information.
6-7 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
6:30-9 p.m. — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meeting via Zoom. Contact Becky Edwards at becky@twodogtravel.com for more information.
10-10:30 a.m. — Rising Readers Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Join for engaging stories and integrated activities for ages 0-5 and their caregivers in this shorter weekly session in both English and Spanish. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9-11 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food box distribution at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Coffee Talk at The Center at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. Coffee Talk is a time for parents of preschoolers to get together and chat about parenting and child development. School staff and community partners will also offer information about various topics throughout the year. November’s talk will focus on meal planning and prep. For more information about Coffee Talk, please contact Lizz Holm, manager of health and instruction, at lholm@lakecountyschools.net.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Nov. 18
9 a.m. — Lakewood & Colorado Mills trip. Meet at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9 a.m. $5 excursion fee plus lunch. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds and extension activities in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11 a.m. — Preschool Thanksgiving Lunch at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. Families of children enrolled at The Center are invited for Thanksgiving Lunch. Adult lunches are $5, children’s lunches are $3.75; preschoolers do not need tickets as their lunch is served as a part of their school day. Reduced price and free lunch tickets may be available. Please contact the front office at 719-486-6920 for scheduling and reduced pricing information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6:30-8 p.m. — Community Nature Connection: Pine Cone Education & Crafts at the Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) Gear Library, Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24. All community members are invited to learn about the pinecone’s role in the ecosystem and make their own decorations. Information will be given in both English and Spanish. This is a free event; all supplies provided by GOL!. RSVPs appreciated, but not required. Contact Jackie Radilla at jackie@getoutdoorsleadville.org or 719-293-5533 with questions or to RSVP.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
