Following the passage of ballot measure 2A earlier this month, the City of Leadville and the Board of County Commissioners are partnering under an intergovernmental agreement to advance affordable housing efforts throughout Leadville and Lake County.
At the beginning of November, Lake County was awarded a $48,750 planning grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for housing initiatives. The grant is meant to serve as a catalyst for a $1 million DOLA implementation grant that could provide affordable housing units in Lake County by 2024. But the city and county must first embark on a planning phase.
After Lake County received the grant, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approached the City of Leadville to partner on the effort. Each entity contributed an additional $8,000. Together, the two entities engaged the Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) to help facilitate the planning phase and apply for the implementation grant.
SCEDD Disaster Recovery Planner Michael Yurman, who is working with the county and city on the planning phase, said the local government entities need to meet a list of qualifying strategies set forth by DOLA before applying for the implementation grant, including code changes and ordinance adoptions. Yurman has worked closely with Lake County Building and Land Use Department (LCBLU) to implement the qualifying strategies.
Anne Schneider, senior planner for LCBLU, who helped apply for the DOLA planning grant, said the qualifying strategies include adopting an updated land use code, implementing policies around dispersion of city or county-owned assets, and approving community guidelines pertaining to deed restrictions. Schneider said the qualifying strategies should be finished in the coming months so that BOCC can apply for the implementation grant in early 2022.
Meanwhile, Yurman is working with the Lake County Mapping Department to create a master list of city and county-owned assets. The project is meant to identify viable land for future construction. Yurman said that several plots near the city could serve as good options for development. Yurman is also engaging the Leadville Sanitation District and the Parkville Water District to assure any plot under consideration will have easy access to utilities.
BOCC’s intergovernmental agreement with the City of Leadville also maps out a plan to establish a multi jurisdictional housing authority similar to Chaffee County’s. Mayor Greg Labbe said the city and county are looking to hire a housing director to lead the housing authority in January 2022.
The director will serve as a county employee, but the city and county will share in the position’s salary cost. Labbe said the city will contribute two-thirds of the cost with half of the city’s share coming from ballot measure 2A, a tax on those staying in lodging units in Leadville that is estimated to raise about $200,000 each year for housing efforts.
After meeting with Becky Gray, director of the Chaffee Housing Authority, to discuss mimicking her role in Lake County, the city and county have agreed to a salary of around $85,000 for the housing director position, according to Labbe, who added that he wants the position to be competitive with other similar roles.
Gray told the Herald that much of what Lake County faces regarding housing reminds her of Chaffee County’s predicament when she first began. Two years later, Gray said her organization is moving on from an organizational phase to actually implementing development projects, including Jane’s Place and the recent acquisition of a hotel in Buena Vista, both of which are slated to become attainable housing units.
“We have a tendency to accomplish much more through partnerships with the city,” said Commissioner Kayla Marcella. “This is a great opportunity for a cohesive and collaborative partnership on getting affordable housing for our community.”
