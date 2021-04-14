The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is seeking its first-ever executive director to guide the Tabor Opera House into its next phase of life. The new director will lead the foundation in meeting its mission and vision to revitalize the opera house as a community center of arts, culture and entertainment.
“This role will launch the vision of our nonprofit organization in ways that we have never before experienced, moving us that much closer to a revitalized Tabor Opera House serving as a community center of arts, culture and entertainment,” said Jenny Buddenborg, president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.
“We are eager to find the right person to help lead our ambitious goals to fully rehabilitate the historic Tabor Opera House while offering quality programming to our diverse audiences for the benefit of the Leadville community and beyond.”
Job responsibilities will include overseeing the foundation’s administration and strategic plan and the building’s historic rehabilitation. Other job duties include fundraising and financing, programming, and community outreach and engagement.
Among the key competencies required is cultivating relationships within a diverse community setting, including with underrepresented communities. The candidate must also demonstrate a passion to effectively steward the Tabor Opera House and Leadville history for the benefit of the historic property, community identity and downtown revitalization efforts.
A bachelor’s degree or equivalent is required. Desired areas of study include nonprofit management/public administration, business, finance, marketing/communications, history/historic preservation, or theatre studies.
The candidate must have a minimum of five years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, preferably in the performing arts or historic property management. Experience fundraising, managing budgets, marketing, and managing building space leases and rentals are also among the qualifications.
The salary range is $50,000 to $60,000, plus benefits, and depends on experience and qualifications. All who are interested may apply at TaborOperaHouse.net.
