To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, April 21
9:30 a.m. — Colorado Mills trip & lunch in Lakewood. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council and Board of County Commissioners joint housing meeting at Colorado Mountain College’s Coronado Cafe room 701, 901 US-24. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or lakecountyco.com for more information.
6:30-8 p.m. — Lake County Food Access Coalition monthly meeting. Email Mara Gwin at mara@lcbag.org for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, April 22
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Film & Photo Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
3 p.m. — Friday Matinees at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6 p.m. — Earth Day Trivia Night at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave. The Lake County community is invited to celebrate Earth Day with a trivia night hosted by Cloud City Conservation Center (C4). Visit c4leadville.org for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Saturday, April 23
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1:30-4 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. Hybrid classes will be held in person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
Sunday, April 24
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, April 25
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information, or https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for coalition details.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language classes at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
4:15-5:15 p.m. — Mindfulness and Meditation at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. This free multi-week course in mindfulness and compassion combines the best and most creative teachings of Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach. Community members are invited to become part of a worldwide movement bringing mindful meditation to local and global communities and people from all walks of life. Classes on April 4, 11, 18 and 25 will take place in Pinnacle room 317 from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.; classes on May 16 and 23 and June 6 will take place in New Discovery room 215 from 4 to 5 p.m. Visit community-education.coloradomtn.edu for details and to register.
5:30-6 p.m. — Tool Library Orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, April 26
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
4 p.m. — Leadville Urban Renewal Authority meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Teen game night at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, April 27
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
10-11:30 a.m. — Lake County Emergency Services Council meeting at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24. Email tbergman@co.lake.co.us or mbogeart@co.lake.co.us for details.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6-8:30 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language classes. The Learning Source is partnering with the Lake County Public Library (LCPL) to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in person at LCPL on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6:30-9 p.m. — Fly tying at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Lake County residents of all skill levels are invited to come tie flies for fly fishing at FREIGHT. Bar service will be available. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, April 28
9 a.m. — Senior Advisory Council meeting at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 for details.
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Club at Jan’s Restaurant in Buena Vista. Van will leave the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-5 p.m. — Lake County High School community blood drive at the Lake County School District Office, 328 W. Fifth St. Visit www.vitalant.org and use Blood Drive Code 5269 to schedule a donation. For a limited time, donors can also find out their COVID-19 antibody status and potentially help immunocompromised COVID-19 patients. Learn more at vitalant.org/antibody.
5-7:30 p.m. — Preschool Family Fun Night at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. Children enrolled at The Center and their families are invited to Family Fun Night for some fun and educaitonal activities. Visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net/ for details.
6-7:30 p.m. — LCES Family Literacy Night at Lake County Elementary School (LCES), 130 W. 12th St. Children enrolled at The Center and their families are invited to Family Literacy Night for some fun and educaitonal activities. Visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net/ for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
