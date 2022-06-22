The Board of County Commissioners selected long-time Leadville resident Anne Schneider as director of the new Community Development and Planning Department, which replaces the previous Building and Land Use Department.
The department is evolving into a more meaningful and holistic entity, said Schneider. It’s aiming to engage with the community through a more hands-on approach during large-scale development conversations.
Schneider is a long-time resident of the community. She attended Lake County High School and has been involved in land use and real estate work in the county since 1992.
Schneider previously worked as Lake County’s senior planner and interim director of the Building and Land Use Department when former director Paul Clarkson retired in January. She was heavily involved with creating the Backcountry Zone District earlier this year.
“I am passionate about this community,” she told the Herald. She said she wants to keep community identity and priorities at the forefront of planning efforts.
Schneider has helped accomplish this goal by creating a development team made up of staff from different agencies in the city and county. These representatives will engage in discussions with developers applying for land use permits.
When developers met with the Building and Land Use Department in the past, Schneider said they would typically just meet with the planners, as secondary agencies were not involved in initial discussions until recently.
The new development team consolidates the review process and seeks to share community expectations and concerns with developers early on, said Schneider.
The team includes representatives from the Lake County Assessor’s Office, Leadville Sanitation District and Parkville Water District, for example. “There are so many critical review agencies that are involved,” said Schneider.
Having more people at the table to discuss land use applications will help developers understand the community’s identity and what’s important to its residents as well as current community projects and needs, said Schneider.
Schneider said she wants to make sure development is looking to engage with the community in a way that fits in with people who live here, rather than development just imposing itself on the community.
The development team has already met with three developers using this new collaborative format, said Schneider. One proposal the team has discussed would be the largest subdivision ever contemplated in Lake County with potentially 400-450 housing units.
As development interest continues to increase in Lake County, Schneider hopes this new format will help meet the needs of the community rather than allowing development to dictate its future.
Schneider also hopes the department continues to look at long-range strategic planning for housing. She helped update the county’s building code this year to bring it into compliance with state law and create new standards for energy efficient building.
Schneider also recommended incentives for affordable and workforce housing within the planned unit development process as planning commission director. BOCC approved the recommendation earlier this month.
“There is no one silver bullet that will address the housing situation,” said Schneider. “Instead, we need to find a multitude of ways to combat the situation. These code amendments are proactive methods to aid us in a community-wide solution.”
The new Community Development and Planning Department is understaffed right now with three employees. Five or six people in the department would be considered fully staffed, said County Manager Tim Bergman.
The county is looking to hire three new positions for the department: a planner, community code outreach specialist and administrative assistant. Job postings can be found on the county’s website.
