In 1985, Anthony Ray Hinton was convicted of two counts of capital murder. He spent 30 years locked in solitary confinement on death row at Holman State Prison in Alabama for crimes he did not commit.
His memoir, “The Sun Does Shine,” describes how he was able to not only persevere but to triumph over an unjust criminal justice system.
“The Sun Does Shine” is Colorado Mountain College’s selection for 2021’s Common Reader. The book addresses such contemporary themes as racial inequality and the deep need for reform in the national criminal justice system, while telling a first-person account of how one man was able to find freedom, strength and empowerment on death row.
Now in its 14th year, the college’s Common Reader brings together faculty, students and community members to read a selected book together and to participate in talks with the author. Virtual speaking events with Hinton will be 7 p.m. on both Feb. 24 and 25. The author talks will be streamed live through the college’s website.
Books are available at local bookstores, libraries and CMC locations. The book is available to the public online as an eBook and audiobook at https://www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/. After Jan. 3, pick up a hard copy at CMC Leadville (New Discovery and Learning Commons) as well as CMC Salida.
For more information, go to coloradomtn.edu/common-reader or call 800-621-8559.
