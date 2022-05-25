Lake County School District (LCSD) hosted its spring art show on May 19, which featured art from students of all grade levels.
Face painting, flower potting, card making and “We Love Leadville” sign painting were highlights of the night, in addition to cotton candy and root beer floats. There was also a silent auction featuring art from community artists and gift cards for local businesses.
