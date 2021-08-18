This edition of Recreation Junction is focused specifically on fun activities being offered for adults this fall. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for details on our senior programs.
Community hatha yoga is offered every Tuesday and Friday at the Sixth Street Gym. All abilities and levels welcome. This class focuses on using breath and gentle movement to improve strength, posture, balance and flexibility. The cost is $6 per class and punch cards are available.
The fall cornhole league will start Tuesday, Aug. 24. Teams of two will face off in a round robin bracket, and the league will end with a single elimination tournament. This league will start outdoors at the Whitetops and finish at the Sixth Street Gym if needed. The cost of this program is $60, and the registration deadline is Aug. 20.
Join the department for coed seven-on-seven flag football starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. This fun, non-contact league will play a regular season followed by a tournament. The cost of this program is $250 per team, and the registration deadline is Aug. 30.
Join Kim Pierron for Fit Happens on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Kim will focus on cardio, core work, overall strength, conditioning, stretching and balance work. This class will start out at Ice Palace Park, but will move inside to the Sixth Street Gym in October. The cost is $6 per class and punch cards are available.
Finally, adults can join us for a fun, competitive season of adult volleyball starting Sept. 9. Bump, set and spike your way through the round robin and into a double elimination tournament. Games will be held on Thursday nights, with a cost of $275 per team. The registration deadline is Sept. 2.
Stay tuned for more adult activities happening later this fall. Any questions about the department’s adult programs can be directed to Felicia at ffederico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7494. To register, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home.
Call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494, or visit www.lakecountyco.com/recreation with questions about other programs or facilities.
