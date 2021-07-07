To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, July 8
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting at Hayden Meadows Recreation Area. Visit lcosi.com or call 719-486-2772 for details.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
Friday, July 9
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, July 10
6 a.m. — Silver Rush 50 Run. This 50-mile race prepares runners for the pinnacle Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva. Registration and event waitlist are closed. Visit https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/run/silverrush50run for details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
Sunday, July 11
8 a.m. — Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB. This 50-mile race prepares cyclists for the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in August. Registration and event waitlist are closed. Visit https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/mtb/silverrush50mtb for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Monday, July 12
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5 p.m. — Broken Arrows 4H meeting. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for meeting location.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Tuesday, July 13
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:15 p.m. - Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St..
Wednesday, July 14
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connetion Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, July 15
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
