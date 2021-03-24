Staffing changes abound at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum.
Jordan Bennett began working as the museum’s new curator on March 16. A 2018 transplant to Colorado from Ohio, Bennett is currently completing her master’s degree in anthropology with a museum and heritage specialization at the University of Denver.
Bennett has experience as an archaeological field technician and as a client service associate, in addition to volunteering at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and Molly Brown House Museum. As an intern at the Vernon R. Alden Library Mahn Center for Archives and Special Collections in Athens, Ohio, she catalogued the Columbus and Hocking Coal and Iron Company Collection and created a database on the Millfield Mine Explosion.
As a curatorial assistant at the University of Denver Museum of Anthropology, Bennett created a physical and virtual exhibit on Chinese immigrant miners for the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology in Boise, Idaho, titled “On the Gold Mountain: Chinese Mining History and Heritage of Idaho.” Bennett will join the staff full-time by mid-June after moving to Leadville and finishing her degree requirements.
Landry Harris hails from Texas and is the museum’s new events manager. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a minor in advertising in December.
Before transferring to Texas Tech, Harris organized and managed social events for his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, and for Holiday Inn in Corpus Christi. He has fundraising experience related to fraternity events and Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. In addition, Harris comes to the museum with customer service and social media marketing experience. He is scheduled to begin working full-time on April 1.
