In the fall of 2021, Lake County School District expects to open its new pre-kindergarten through second grade building. This building is located just north of the current West Park Elementary site. West Park Elementary was built when the town of Climax was moved to the Leadville area in 1962-1963.
The new building will also house The Center Early Childhood Program. The Center opened its doors in 1988 to bring child care, preschool and family services together.
The district will begin to explore if the Leadville community wishes to re-name the new facility in the coming weeks. An initial survey will allow residents to prioritize what criteria will be used to rank name suggestions, as well as how to volunteer to be on the name selection committee. A second survey will go out later this month asking for name recommendations.
Participants must complete the initial survey by 3 p.m. on Oct. 22. The committee will have 12 members (must be at least 10 years old) made up of three students, three employees (one from The Center, one from West Park Elementary, one at-large), three patrons and three parents. The committee will be drawn by random selection at 9 a.m. on Oct. 23 from the pool of interested candidates.
The goal of the first survey is to determine priorities and criteria used in picking a name; it is open until Oct. 22. If taking the survey on a mobile device, the 11 options for naming criteria are already assigned a number. The survey allows the user to rearrange the order of the items listed, then reassigns a rank based on the new order they are in. Whichever item that participants feel should be ranked the highest should be placed as the top priority, with a second choice listed as the second option. If you were to change a value of eight to a value of two as your second priority, the survey moves that item up to the number two spot.
Once these criteria are identified and described by the naming committee, a second survey will be sent out to ask for name ideas which relate to the identified priorities and criteria. This survey will be open from Oct. 26-Nov. 4. The naming committee will then analyze all of the responses and make a recommendation of a name to the board of education. They will include a list of the other top contenders. The district’s board has the final say in the naming process.
The survey can be found in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G3CZ8GS. The Survey can be found in Spanish at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BT8S6DN.
