Over 40 athletes from across the state competed in the first ever virtual Fatty Patty 50K from March 20-28. The course, which began at Colorado Mountain College, wound up the East Side with a stint on the Mineral Belt Trail.

Jason Kiefer, of Leadville, placed first with a time of two hours, 49 minutes and 33 seconds. Veronika Hewitt, of Dillon, was the first woman to finish with a time of 3:33:09. Leadville local Tamira Jenlink crossed the finish line three minutes after Hewitt.

Leadville locals Heather Lindh and Brian Feddema were the first coed team to finish the race with a time of 3:01:00. Sam Pflugh, of Denver, won the junior division with a time of 3:33:27.

The East Side Epic, the last race in this year’s Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series, will take place from April 10-18.

2021 Fatty Patty 50k Results

Place/Name             Time            City

1 Jason Kiefer            2:49:33            Leadville

2 Midnight Grizzly            2:58:30            Leadville

3 Jason Winkler            2:59:55            Morrison

4 Brian Feddema &            3:01:00            Leadville

   Heather Lindh

5 Aaron Provance            3:01:54            Boulder

6 Wesley Sandoval             3:13:04            Leadville

7 Heath Speckman            3:17:57            Leadville

8 Veronika Hewitt            3:33:09            Dillon

9 Sam Pflugh            3:33:27            Denver

10 Tamira Jenlink            3:36:25            Leadville

12 Jason Horning            3:39:09            Leadville

13 Pat Cade            3:43:02            Leadville

14 Ann Stanek &            3:48:00            Leadville

     Renee Lockey - Team Duo Awesome

15 Andy Mention &            3:49:00            Leadville

     Sterling Mudge - Team Dad Bod

16 Dan Osborn            3:50:18            Leadville

17 Lisa Sandoval            3:51:42            Leadville

18 Stephen Mack            3:58:38            Leadville

19 David Marcella             4:00:50            Leadville

20 GROUCHO            4:03:57            Leadville

22 Dylan Kane            4:10:29            Leadville

23 Rich Smith            4:13:43            Leadville

25 Matthew Warriner            4:22:57            Leadville

26 Abby Reinholt            4:31:53            Leadville

27 Bryan Dallmann &        4:32:00            Leadville

     Dennis McShea

29 Groucho LeMieux &        4:41:28            Leadville

     Rafael Millan-Garcia

32 Kate Bartlett &            4:56:22            Leadville

     Kelly Hofer

33 Susan Fishman &            4:56:22            Leadville

     Becca Katz

34 Brian Koch            4:56:51            Leadville

36 Carrie Mallozzi &            5:00:00            Leadville

     Gabby Voeller

37 Katie Anderson            5:08:00            Leadville

39 Norm Reitter &            5:14:22            Leadville

     Heather Feddema

41 Stuart Francone            5:20:19            Leadville

44 Katie Speckman &            6:14:18            Leadville

     Karen Lewis

45 Max Fiedler &            6:32:48            Leadville

     Nathalie Eddy

46 Kerry Fisher Newell        6:35:11            Leadville

47 Paul & Wilson            6:35:28            Leadville

     Anderson - Bustin' Burros

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.