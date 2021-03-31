Over 40 athletes from across the state competed in the first ever virtual Fatty Patty 50K from March 20-28. The course, which began at Colorado Mountain College, wound up the East Side with a stint on the Mineral Belt Trail.
Jason Kiefer, of Leadville, placed first with a time of two hours, 49 minutes and 33 seconds. Veronika Hewitt, of Dillon, was the first woman to finish with a time of 3:33:09. Leadville local Tamira Jenlink crossed the finish line three minutes after Hewitt.
Leadville locals Heather Lindh and Brian Feddema were the first coed team to finish the race with a time of 3:01:00. Sam Pflugh, of Denver, won the junior division with a time of 3:33:27.
The East Side Epic, the last race in this year’s Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series, will take place from April 10-18.
2021 Fatty Patty 50k Results
Place/Name Time City
1 Jason Kiefer 2:49:33 Leadville
2 Midnight Grizzly 2:58:30 Leadville
3 Jason Winkler 2:59:55 Morrison
4 Brian Feddema & 3:01:00 Leadville
Heather Lindh
5 Aaron Provance 3:01:54 Boulder
6 Wesley Sandoval 3:13:04 Leadville
7 Heath Speckman 3:17:57 Leadville
8 Veronika Hewitt 3:33:09 Dillon
9 Sam Pflugh 3:33:27 Denver
10 Tamira Jenlink 3:36:25 Leadville
12 Jason Horning 3:39:09 Leadville
13 Pat Cade 3:43:02 Leadville
14 Ann Stanek & 3:48:00 Leadville
Renee Lockey - Team Duo Awesome
15 Andy Mention & 3:49:00 Leadville
Sterling Mudge - Team Dad Bod
16 Dan Osborn 3:50:18 Leadville
17 Lisa Sandoval 3:51:42 Leadville
18 Stephen Mack 3:58:38 Leadville
19 David Marcella 4:00:50 Leadville
20 GROUCHO 4:03:57 Leadville
22 Dylan Kane 4:10:29 Leadville
23 Rich Smith 4:13:43 Leadville
25 Matthew Warriner 4:22:57 Leadville
26 Abby Reinholt 4:31:53 Leadville
27 Bryan Dallmann & 4:32:00 Leadville
Dennis McShea
29 Groucho LeMieux & 4:41:28 Leadville
Rafael Millan-Garcia
32 Kate Bartlett & 4:56:22 Leadville
Kelly Hofer
33 Susan Fishman & 4:56:22 Leadville
Becca Katz
34 Brian Koch 4:56:51 Leadville
36 Carrie Mallozzi & 5:00:00 Leadville
Gabby Voeller
37 Katie Anderson 5:08:00 Leadville
39 Norm Reitter & 5:14:22 Leadville
Heather Feddema
41 Stuart Francone 5:20:19 Leadville
44 Katie Speckman & 6:14:18 Leadville
Karen Lewis
45 Max Fiedler & 6:32:48 Leadville
Nathalie Eddy
46 Kerry Fisher Newell 6:35:11 Leadville
47 Paul & Wilson 6:35:28 Leadville
Anderson - Bustin' Burros
