Registration is now underway for spring classes at Colorado Mountain College.
CMC continues to follow state and local public health protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The college is continuing to implement the CMC Trail Map it introduced in the fall, with the majority of classes offered as “Flex” (virtual, at a set time) or “Online Anytime” (virtual, on your own schedule) options, and a smaller number offered as “In-Person” courses. Visit http://coloradomtn.edu/trailmap for a full explanation of the plan.
Registration for classes, both credit and non-credit, is best accessed online. Some classes fill quickly. The spring semester will begin January 18, 2021.
Visit https://coloradomtn.edu/registering-information/ for registration information and https://coloradomtn.edu/classes/ to search for classes.
