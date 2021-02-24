The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will soon conduct a prescribed burn near Emerald Lakes at the Leadville National Fish Hatchery to remove a large brush pile. The exact burn date will depend on weather conditions and other prescribed requirements and may not take place until March.
Smoke will be visible to adjacent neighbors, towns and highways during burning operations. Signs will be posted at the hatchery and the burn will be monitored until declared completely out.
For more information, contact Leadville National Fish Hatchery Project Leader Josh Homer at (719) 489-0189.
