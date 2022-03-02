The Board of County Commissioners appointed Jacki Whelihan, a Leadville resident for more than 20 years, as Leadville and Lake County’s housing director last week.
Whelihan, who began in her new role this week, serves both Leadville and Lake County as a county employee. Her appointment marks the next step in local government’s effort to achieve affordable housing goals.
Most recently, Whelihan served the Lake County Assessor’s Office (LCAO), where she worked for seven years. Whelihan oversaw sales confirmations, meaning she contacted people who had recently purchased property in Lake County and documented the sales.
All told, Whelihan said she has worked in housing and related markets for 31 years. She was a realtor for about 20 years, and formerly managed a 400-plus-unit apartment building mainly comprised of affordable housing units.
Whelihan told the Herald that her background in realty has prepared her well for her new role as housing director. “I know first hand what the issues are,” said Whelihan, citing about seven years of documenting rising housing costs throughout Lake County with LCAO.
Whelihan moved to Lake County in the mid-1990s. At the time, she said a home within Leadville’s city limits was selling for around $25,000. Additionally, homebuyers had months to make a decision, a sharp contrast to the fast-paced market that currently dominates Lake County.
Just over two decades later, Lake County’s real estate market is booming. Market value has more than doubled since 2015, rising from $40,596,408 to $89,140,913 in 2020. Whelihan added that property taxes have risen substantially in Lake County over the last few years.
“I know that Lake County residents are feeling like they’re being priced out of their homes,” said Whelihan. “It’s becoming really hard for locals to compete with out-of-town buyers.”
In her first weeks as housing director, Whelihan will tackle a number of projects related to affordable housing that the City of Leadville and the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) have been working on.
Projects include a joint effort with the Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) on building new affordable housing units in Lake County. Michael Yurman, disaster recovery planner with SCEDD, has been working with the City of Leadville and BOCC over the last several months.
Whelihan said her initial task might entail sourcing funds for affordable housing efforts. At the beginning of November, Lake County was awarded a $48,750 planning grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for housing initiatives.
The grant is meant to serve as a catalyst for a $1 million DOLA implementation grant that could provide affordable housing units in Lake County by 2024, Yurman said during a November interview with the Herald. Whelihan will help apply for the grant in the near future.
In addition to pursuing new units of affordable housing, Commissioner Sarah Mudge said BOCC and the City of Leadville are working to address existing units, such as rental properties. “We’re looking to build new units, but also want to work with what we have,” said Mudge.
Mudge added that hiring Whelihan, a former county employee who already lives in Leadville, was strategic. The commissioner added that BOCC would like to promote internally for any upcoming job vacancies. “That emotional investment is valid,” said Mudge. “We want to leverage the resources we already have in our community.”
Eventually, Whelihan will head a multijurisdictional housing authority that would include the City of Leadville and BOCC. A similar model is used in Chaffee County. Local government leaders have said that Leadville and Lake County’s housing authority would create a united front aimed at achieving affordable housing goals.
“I am very passionate about keeping Lake County residents where they are, in their homes,” said Whelihan. “I’m excited to see what we can accomplish over the next few years.”
