2022 Leadville Loppet 10K Results
Place Name Age M/F Category Time
1 Kelli McCall 44 F Skate 37:17
2 Andy Mention 37 M Skate 40:58
3 Jason Cash 36 M Skate 41:38
4 Finnley Stanek 12 F Skate 42:09
5 Luke Horning 40 M Skate 42:10
6 Chloe King 12 F Skate 42:44
7 Amanda Good 41 F Skate 43:02
8 Wyatt Smith 27 M Skate 43:27
9 Maggie Casey 35 F Classic 43:55
10 Ben Arndt 57 M Skate 44:13
11 Kent Kriehn 67 M Skate 44:22
12 Peter Millard 68 M Skate 45:04
13 Desmond Sandoval 18 M Classic 45:33
14 Wilson Anderson 12 M Skate 46:34
15 Henry Greene 14 M Skate 48:30
16 Michael Meyer 70 M Skate 49:04
17 Layla Horning 13 F Skate 49:25
18 Scott Jackson 56 M Skate 49:38
19 Claire Carren 70 F Skate 50:04
20 Benjamin Woodcock 12 M Skate 50:37
21 Brianna Clarke 22 F Classic 51:19
22 Damien Koch 77 M Skate 51:19
23 Gavin Gunderson 41 M Skate 51:58
24 Jill Kane 34 F Classic 52:38
25 Helen Fiedler 11 F Skate 53:03
26 Itai Sheleg 12 M Skate 53:05
27 Brian DeWitt 47 M Skate 53:18
28 Hugo Guckert 17 M Classic 53:25
29 Corbin Logan 45 M Skate 54:21
30 Sybil Praski 59 F Classic 54:32
2022 Leadville Loppet 22K Results
Place Name Age M/F Category Time
1 Lillian Marcione 34 F Skate 1:22:26
2 Ann Stanek 43 F Skate 1:23:44
3 Michelle Wilson 37 F Skate 1:24:20
4 Josiah Horning 16 M Skate 1:27:05
5 Jenny Hochtl 43 F Skate 1:27:27
6 Weston Ernst 41 M Skate 1:28:49
7 David Haffeman 39 M Skate 1:29:16
8 Steve Drago 61 M Skate 1:29:39
9 Ron Muhlhauser 56 M Skate 1:29:55
10 Mark Hinz 62 M Skate 1:30:09
11 Byron Schuldt 31 M Skate 1:31:37
12 John Davis 48 M Skate 1:32:56
13 Jason Smith 48 M Skate 1:36:08
14 Jaren Peters 15 M Classic 1:37:11
15 Jeff Spencer 39 M Classic 1:37:11
16 James Dalpes 39 M Skate 1:38:19
17 Jennifer Grant 45 F Skate 1:43:49
18 Evan Carver 40 M Classic 1:43:50
19 Pat Cade 38 M Skate 1:47:03
20 Lucas Ketzer 44 M Classic 1:47:39
21 Jennie Omasta 32 F Skate 1:47:46
22 Amber Dagel 40 F Classic 1:47:53
23 Becca Katz 40 F Skate 1:47:59
24 Dylan Kane 32 M Skate 1:48:28
25 Arianna Vierczhalek 28 F Classic 1:49:09
26 Jason Horning 46 M Skate 1:49:28
27 James Ewing 34 M Classic 1:51:31
28 Chris Collins 29 M Skate 1:51:59
29 Hillary Schmidt 31 F Skate 1:53:33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.