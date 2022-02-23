2022 Leadville Loppet 10K Results

Place    Name    Age    M/F    Category    Time

1    Kelli McCall    44    F    Skate    37:17

2    Andy Mention    37    M    Skate    40:58

3    Jason Cash    36    M    Skate    41:38

4    Finnley Stanek    12    F    Skate    42:09

5    Luke Horning    40    M    Skate    42:10

6    Chloe King    12    F    Skate    42:44

7    Amanda Good    41    F    Skate    43:02

8    Wyatt Smith    27    M    Skate    43:27

9    Maggie Casey    35    F    Classic    43:55

10    Ben Arndt    57    M    Skate    44:13

11    Kent Kriehn    67    M    Skate    44:22

12    Peter Millard    68    M    Skate    45:04

13    Desmond Sandoval    18    M    Classic    45:33

14    Wilson Anderson    12    M    Skate    46:34

15    Henry Greene    14    M    Skate    48:30

16    Michael Meyer    70    M    Skate    49:04

17    Layla Horning    13    F    Skate    49:25

18    Scott Jackson    56    M    Skate    49:38

19    Claire Carren    70    F    Skate    50:04

20    Benjamin Woodcock    12    M    Skate    50:37

21    Brianna Clarke    22    F    Classic    51:19

22    Damien Koch    77    M    Skate    51:19

23    Gavin Gunderson    41    M    Skate    51:58

24    Jill Kane    34    F    Classic    52:38

25    Helen Fiedler    11    F    Skate    53:03

26    Itai Sheleg    12    M    Skate    53:05

27    Brian DeWitt    47    M    Skate    53:18

28    Hugo Guckert    17    M    Classic    53:25

29    Corbin Logan    45    M    Skate    54:21

30    Sybil Praski    59    F    Classic    54:32

                    2022 Leadville Loppet 22K Results

Place    Name    Age    M/F    Category    Time

1    Lillian Marcione    34    F    Skate    1:22:26

2    Ann Stanek    43    F    Skate    1:23:44

3    Michelle Wilson    37    F    Skate    1:24:20

4    Josiah Horning    16    M    Skate    1:27:05

5    Jenny Hochtl    43    F    Skate    1:27:27

6    Weston Ernst    41    M    Skate    1:28:49

7    David Haffeman    39    M    Skate    1:29:16

8    Steve Drago    61    M    Skate    1:29:39

9    Ron Muhlhauser    56    M    Skate    1:29:55

10    Mark Hinz    62    M    Skate    1:30:09

11    Byron Schuldt    31    M    Skate    1:31:37

12    John Davis    48    M    Skate    1:32:56

13    Jason Smith    48    M    Skate    1:36:08

14    Jaren Peters    15    M    Classic    1:37:11

15    Jeff Spencer    39    M    Classic    1:37:11

16    James Dalpes    39    M    Skate    1:38:19

17    Jennifer Grant    45    F    Skate    1:43:49

18    Evan Carver    40    M    Classic    1:43:50

19    Pat Cade    38    M    Skate    1:47:03

20    Lucas Ketzer    44    M    Classic    1:47:39

21    Jennie Omasta    32    F    Skate    1:47:46

22    Amber Dagel    40    F    Classic    1:47:53

23    Becca Katz    40    F    Skate    1:47:59

24    Dylan Kane    32    M    Skate    1:48:28

25    Arianna Vierczhalek    28    F    Classic    1:49:09

26    Jason Horning    46    M    Skate    1:49:28

27    James Ewing    34    M    Classic    1:51:31

28    Chris Collins    29    M    Skate    1:51:59

29    Hillary Schmidt    31    F    Skate    1:53:33

