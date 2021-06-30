In observance of Independence Day, the following closures are in effect:
All government offices for Lake County and the City of Leadville, as well as the Leadville Post Office, Leadville Senior Center and Lake County Public Library will be closed Monday, July 5.
Community Banks of Colorado, Pueblo Bank & Trust and First Mountain Bank will also be closed July 5.
Colorado Mountain College offices and the CMC Timberline Library will be closed Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5.
All listed offices and businesses will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, July 6.
Finally, the Herald Democrat office will be closed Friday, July 2, and will reopen Monday, July 5 at 9 a.m.
Most stores and restaurants will have regular hours, but call ahead to be certain.
The Leadville Workforce Center and Lake County Landfill/Recycling Center could not be reached before presstime.
