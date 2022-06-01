Lake County High School (LCHS) student Juliana Castillo met with one of Sen. John Hickenlooper’s staff members on May 20 to talk about her experiences with after-school programs.
The programs are run through Project Dream and Colorado Mountain College (CMC). The first after-school program Castillo ever joined was tutoring to help with her grades and mental health. But then she became curious about the cooking club.
The cooking club helped her to learn how to work with people while also doing something she enjoyed. She said it’s also helped her overcome language and culture barriers.
Castillo’s parents live out-of-state, with her mom in El Salvador and her dad in Nevada. She and her two sisters live here in Lake County together. One of the reasons she got involved in after-school programs was to avoid being alone while her sisters were at work.
Out of School Time Director Taylor Trelka chose Castillo to talk about her experiences with after-school programs because she’s been so involved, and that involvement has only grown within the last year. For example, she started off as a member of the cooking club and now has a leadership role within it.
The students did a bake sale to fundraise for the cooking club and got to purchase an air fryer with the money they received, said Castillo.
The district’s after-school clubs have adult sponsors, said Trelka, so cooks who work at the high school are sponsors for the cooking club.
Castillo is also involved with the college club through CMC. Club members get to experience an evening in the life of a college student.
Trelka said the students did a four-week mindfulness course, ate dinner on campus and visited different departments, including nursing and ski operations.
The goal isn’t to make students go to CMC, but to help them feel comfortable on a college campus and see what programs they can get involved in, said Trelka. “It’s exposure to college.”
Castillo said these experiences have inspired her to keep trying her best in school, with a goal of one day attending a place like CMC.
Castillo encourages other students to try new things and find balance between stress and doing something enjoyable.
If students are looking for a new hobby or need to get their mind off stress, Castillo said after-school programs are a good way to accomplish that.
