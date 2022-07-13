The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is handling the suspicious death case of Jonathan Rodrigue, a man who was found deceased in his car at Silver King Inn & Suites the morning of Sunday, May 22.
There were no signs of drug use when Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Deputy Christine Chaisson responded to Rodrigue’s car on Sunday, Chaisson told the Herald.
LCSO decided to transfer the case to CBI due to suspicions surrounding the cause of death. Rodrigue also reported a stolen wallet the day before he was found deceased in his car, said Chaisson.
Rodrigue’s mother, Tammy Mineo, said she’s been unsuccessful in getting an initial incident report about his death or 911 call logs related to the case.
Interim Sheriff Heath Speckman said the report is not available because LCSO does not want to interrupt the case if it ends up going to trial, for instance.
The investigation is ongoing, and Speckman requests patience as the office awaits answers. He acknowledged that this is an extremely sensitive topic and tough for Rodrigue’s family, who live across the country in Louisiana.
