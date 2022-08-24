The Leadville-Lake County Sports Hall of Fame (LLCSHF) bestowed awards and inducted three new members during a ceremony earlier this month.
Each year, LLCSHF honors an individual with the Massive Achievement Award, which recognizes outstanding leadership in athletics, leadership, sportsmanship or recreation. Award recipients are recognized biannually. This year, three individuals took the stage to accept the award.
The 2019 award recipient was local burro Buttercup, who has won several burro races over the years alongside teammate Marvin Sandoval. In 2019, Buttercup became the first miniature burro to win the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation’s Triple Crown.
The 2020 award recipient was Matt Cairns, who during that year helped bring home the first Lake County High School (LCHS) Skimeister title in 37 years.
Last year’s recipient was Anthony Martinez, a former LCHS student and track and field champion who won multiple state titles and set local records during his time in Lake County. He now competes for Metropolitan State University in Denver.
LLCSHF also inducted three new members during the ceremony earlier this month.
The first inductee, Debbie Espinoza, was recognized for her achievements as a multiple-sport athlete at LCHS during the 70s and 80s. Espinoza competed in cross-country, basketball and track, earning multiple honors during her high school career, including Most Valuable Player and Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.
Del Canty, a belly boat pioneer and revolutionary angler, was also inducted during the ceremony. Dubbed by one writer as “the greatest catcher of enormous trout in the nation,” Canty lived in Leadville for part of his life and has amassed an impressive collection of caught fish and angling tales.
The final inductee was Don Quinn, a teacher and renowned ski coach at LCHS from 1976 to 2006. His boys teams brought home the championship trophy in 1979, 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1984, and his girls in 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1996. Quinn also served as a Rocky Mountain Division Junior Olympic coach from 1978 to 1984, producing multiple medalists.
