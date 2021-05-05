A group of disgruntled Lake County citizens gathered at the Lake County Courthouse on April 30 to discuss their grievances with the Board of County Commissioners.
A handful of locals attended the meeting which was organized and moderated by Bill Hollenback, a former Lake County commissioner. Lake County Clerk and Recorder Patty Berger was the only employee of Lake County Government present at the meeting. Commissioners Sarah Mudge, Kayla Marcella and Jeff Fiedler later informed the Herald that the board did not know the meeting was taking place.
The first half of the meeting focused on the Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) visibility within the halls of the courthouse, a presence meeting attendees believe to be lacking. The commissioners have predominantly worked remotely since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March and public meetings are currently held virtually over Zoom.
Berger specifically expressed frustration about conducting in-person business with the BOCC, citing a backlog of documents and contracts that need to be signed by hand. Berger noted that Fiedler works at his courthouse office one to two days per week, but often does not feel comfortable signing documents as he is not the board chair.
“I really don’t think business is being disrupted because of stuff needing to get signed,” Fiedler said of Berger’s complaints. The commissioner also said he has been working in-person at the courthouse four days a week in recent months, not one to two.
One attendee recounted seeing “For Rent” signs posted on the commissioners’ doors. Another suggested that the commissioners be required to fill out time sheets each week. And many seemed to agree that BOCC meetings should take place at night, not during the work day.
“They’re drawing a big fat salary for doing nothing,” Timothy Harelson said at the meeting. Harelson recently penned a letter to the Herald objecting to the BOCC’s posting of a county manager position.
“It’s disheartening to hear these concerns,” Marcella said of the group’s grievances before pointing out space limitations at the courthouse that prevent social distancing, the vast number of hours the board clocks at home and childcare responsibilities added to the commissioners’ plates given remote schooling.
The second half of the meeting focused on the BOCC’s decision-making, including the closure of the Lake County Aquatic Center, the posting of a county manager position and the funding of the Lake County Justice Center through a certificate of participation.
“Take care of what you have,” said former commissioner Ken Olsen of the aquatic center closure. “I just see us getting more broken all the time.”
“This is not some secretive initiative we are trying to push through without public input,” Fiedler said of the decision to hire a county manager, which was discussed at mutiple public meetings throughout 2020 and 2021. “Our doors are always open.”
Marcella will resume in-person work at the Lake County Courthouse on May 10; she will be available in-person from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Fiedler is available at the courthouse from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Mudge was not available for comment by the Herald’s publication deadline.
Marcella also said the board is working through the logistics of holding in-person meetings, noting that the board’s current meeting room does not allow for social distancing or proper ventilation. “We do feel like Zoom gives people a way to participate that they didn’t have before,” Marcella added.
Hollenback and others present at the meeting are interested in organizing a public forum with the commissioners to discuss the county manager position, among other concerns. Marcella and Fiedler said they would welcome any opportunity for community feedback.
“Our community is a very different place than it was 10-15 years ago,” Marcella said of the commissioner position. “The job is just so big right now.”
