To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, June 23
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Club at Sunshine Cafe in Frisco. Van will leave the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners housing work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners and Leadville City Council special joint meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com or email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov for more information.
6-10 p.m. — Cheers for Queers at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Leadville’s LGBTQ+ community, their allies, all identities and orientations of all ages are invited to celebrate Pride with beers, music and games. A special cocktail and mocktail menu will be available. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, June 24
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Saturday, June 25
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:30-1 p.m. — Tool Library Orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
1-4 p.m. — Summer Reading Kickoff Party at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. Lake County youth are invited to celebrate the beginning of summer — and Summer Reading — with the read-aloud debut of LCPL’s new StoryWalk along the Mineral Belt Trail, followed by a chalk art festival at the library. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
6-10 p.m. — Oro City String Band at the Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave. Enjoy the Golden Burro’s Music Series in the Golden Burro’s Brass Ass Saloon. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine. Visit https://www.facebook.com/goldenburropb/ for details.
Sunday, June 26
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, June 27
8:30 a.m. — Exploring Bishop Castle near Westcliffe. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 8:30 a.m. for a full-day excursion. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information, or https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for coalition details.
4-5 p.m. — LEGO Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. This program for kids ages 5-12 will have different activities based around the LEGO world. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, June 28
9:30-11 a.m. — What Causes Homelessness presentation at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. Join the Lake County Housing Coalition for an expert-led conversation around what causes homelessness and what the Lake County community can do to help. LCPL will host two sessions. The first session will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and the second will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-0349 for more information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
5:30-7 p.m. — What Causes Homelessness presentation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Join the Lake County Housing Coalition for the second session of an expert-led conversation around what causes homelessness and what the Lake County community can do to help. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, June 29
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-5 p.m. — LEGO Robotics at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Kids 7+ are invited to join the Lake County Public Library staff for an exploration of LEGO robotics. All necessary materials will be provided, including snacks. Minimum child age is 7 years. Limited number of participants; preregistration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, June 30
10 a.m. — Brunch on the new Lake County Senior Center deck, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.