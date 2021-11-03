Lake County Government is embarking upon a Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan update. This was identified as a need by the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Board in 2020.
Many people are moving to Leadville and the surrounding area for its high quality of life, tight-knit community and recreational offerings. At the same time, many of the county’s facilities are aging and even closing, such as the aquatic center. Additionally, many of the surrounding lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are being overtaxed by international events, hikers and campers, causing irreversible resource damage.
Lake County has high demand for both traditional recreation programming and outdoor recreational opportunities; however, the right set of facilities, staff and programming to satisfy those demands currently does not exist.
The purpose of this project is to create a community-led vision for recreation and open space. The plan is also meant to be action and implementation-oriented to give the county both short and long-term ideas for how to improve, maintain, fund and program the recreational offerings and assets in the community.
Lake County has hired SE Group, based out of Frisco, and Ballard*King & Associates, based out of Pueblo, to manage the update to the master plan. The updated plan scheduled for completion in May 2022 will act as a guiding document for the future development, maintenance and improvements to the county’s parks, recreation system and open spaces over the next ten years. This includes both facilities and program offerings.
The planning team is committed to engaging the community throughout each phase of the project. Please join us for our first open house event where you will share and discuss the state of parks, recreation and open space in the community. We want to hear from you about what you cherish, and what you would like to change for the future.
The open house will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. Interpretation will be available, and all materials will be printed in both English and Spanish.
If you have any questions about the event or the master planning process, contact Amber Magee at 719-486-7486 or amagee@co.lake.co.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.