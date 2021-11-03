With the year’s end approaching, the City of Leadville is finalizing next year’s budget after hearing financial needs from several city departments, including the Leadville Police Department, Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue and the Leadville Street Department.
“We are making capital investments for equipment as well as investments in our human capital,” said Mayor Greg Labbe, who added that wages for city employees were the priority in developing next year’s budget, which includes a general fund of $5,920,118.
According to Labbe, the city began raising wages two years ago as part of a three-year plan to implement competitive wages for city employees. This year, Labbe said the City of Leadville is raising wages by roughly $180,000 across all departments. The mayor added that next year’s budget is the final push toward boosting pay to a competitive level.
As part of a pay plan that Leadville Police Department (LPD) Commissioner Hal Edwards is implementing to increase recruitment and retention, LPD will see a more than $38,000 increase in wages from $549,680 in total wages for 2021 to a projected $623,110 in 2022.
LPD’s new pay plan will offer an entry-level salary of $53,000 with opportunities for a five percent increase in pay each year over six years. Four years ago, Labbe said entry-level officers made about $32,000 a year. Edwards said the pay increase puts LPD in a semi-competitive place compared to other departments throughout Colorado.
Also outlined in next year’s budget is a more than $57,000 increase in wages for Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue (LLCFR) staff. Labbe said LLCFR is interested in developing a similar pay plan to LPD’s during a later budget cycle. Wages for other departments are also set to increase in 2022, including a more than $32,000 increase for city staff, which includes the city clerk, finance director and other positions.
“We want to be competitive with surrounding communities in terms of wages, but within the context of who we are,” said Labbe. “We’ve worked hard to establish a fair wage for our employees, and I think we are getting closer to where we want to be.”
In addition to an increase in wages, Labbe said the city is making investments in equipment for the Leadville Street Department, including a grader and street sweeper. According to Labbe, the grader will cost the city about $79,000 a year over five years, while the street sweeper’s price tag is $55,000 a year over five years.
“Generally speaking, this city is becoming more expensive to manage,” said Labbe. “But in a good way. Leadville is growing, and we want the people who live and work here to be happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.