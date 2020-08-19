While you’d never guess from those scorching outside temperatures, summer is starting to wind down in the high country which means we are gearing up for fall programs here at the Lake County Recreation Department.
Though this edition of the Recreation Junction is focused specifically on the fun activities being offered for youth this fall, stay tuned for details on adult, senior and aquatics programs in the coming weeks. Can’t wait? Visit us at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec.
Junior Lifeguarding is a 13-week course that is focused on developing swimming skills to help participants meet the lifeguarding course prerequisites. The course also introduces participants to lifesaving skills such as: in-water rescues, use of a rescue tube, first aid, CPR and AED. Taking this course does not obligate participants to become lifeguards. Participants will also have the opportunity to shadow lifeguards at the Lake County Aquatic Center, in hopes of helping participants prepare to apply to be a lifeguard as early as 15 years of age.
Some online or home-school curriculums may consider this course for PE credit. The program is geared for youth 12-15 years of age and will begin on September 11. Classes will be held each Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the cost is $149. The registration deadline is August 27. Contact Judy at jgreen@co.lake.co.us or 719-427-7892 with questions.
The pull of the bow, the “thunk” of the arrow ... bullseye! Take Aim (youth archery) will start on August 27 and be held every Thursday from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. This program provides participants with the basic skills and techniques necessary to become successful beginner archers. All equipment is provided, however, students who own bows are welcome to bring them to class. The registration deadline for the program is August 24 and the cost is $35. Contact Karen at klewis@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-6416 with questions.
Join us as we continue to bring Lake County youth fall soccer! This coed league is an opportunity to learn and develop fundamental skills in a safe, fun environment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will practice skills and drills in small group settings and will not travel or compete against neighboring communities. The cost of the program has been reduced to $25 and classes are set to begin the week of August 31. The registration deadline is August 24. Contact Karen at klewis@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-6416 with questions.
New this fall, Youth Volleyball is a program to begin learning the fundamentals of volleyball. Participants in grades 2-5 will work on passing, serving, setting, hitting and court positions through a variety of drills and games. The program will be held on Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m., starting September 3. The registration deadline is August 27 and the cost is $35. Contact Karen at klewis@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-6416 with questions.
Lake County Recreation Department programs have undergone modification due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will be required to practice a variety of new protocols including but not limited to: wearing a mask at all indoor programs, practicing six foot social distancing, using hand sanitizer and staying at home if they or someone in their household is ill.
Visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home to register.
Call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or visit www.lakecountyco.com/recreation for more information on programs and facilities.
