Jake Riley

Jake Riley performs his cowboy poetry. Riley, who is originally from Buena Vista, will return to his home state to perform at the Tabor Opera House next week. 

 Contributed photo

After years of entertaining crowds throughout the country with his performance poetry, Jake Riley, who is originally from Buena Vista, will return to the Arkansas River Valley for a show at the Tabor Opera House next week. 

Riley, who now lives in Nebraska, will perform in Leadville on Sept. 3 as the opening act for the Vail Valley Band. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.