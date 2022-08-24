After years of entertaining crowds throughout the country with his performance poetry, Jake Riley, who is originally from Buena Vista, will return to the Arkansas River Valley for a show at the Tabor Opera House next week.
Riley, who now lives in Nebraska, will perform in Leadville on Sept. 3 as the opening act for the Vail Valley Band.
Riley describes himself as a cowboy poet. But while the title might conjure up images of old saloons and mid-1800s allure, Riley’s work revolves around a more contemporary theme.
“It’s like if all those old cowboys existed today, what would they be doing? How would they live?” Riley told the Herald. “That’s the feeling I’m trying to capture.”
Riley began performing years ago after attending a popular event at Copper Mountain for cowboy poets throughout the nation when he was younger. Riley was moved by the renowned poets he watched perform: They were funny, animated and they knew how to tell a story.
Years later, Riley is entertaining his own crowds. He writes all of his own pieces, but that’s only half the job. On stage, he works to bring his words to life using dialect and movement like the performers he saw years ago. And he always tries to keep it funny.
Riley attributes his love for cowboy poetry to his upbringing in the Arkansas River Valley. There he was introduced to ranchers and grew familiar with Colorado’s history as part of the “Wild West.” He remains involved in ranch life even today in Nebraska.
This will be Riley’s first time performing in his home state in over a decade. “I’m very excited,” he told the Herald. “Not only about performing at the Tabor Opera House, but also because who doesn’t love central Colorado in the fall?”
Following Riley’s performance, the Vail Valley Band will take the stage.
Band members Don Watson, Beth Swearingen and Peter Fontanese are a talented group of creative musicians who have been performing together since 1995. They have performed across the nation as well as all over the world.
The band members pride themselves on their technical abilities, musical versatility and their uncanny knack of matching their song choices to their audiences, from country, classic rock, pop, jazz, folk, show tunes and even classical.
