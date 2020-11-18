The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On October 21, officers conducted a traffic stop. Diondra Lujan was arrested for possession of Schedule II controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, among other charges.
— On October 22, an officer was made aware of a verbal threat made at the Manhattan Bar.
— On October 24, officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Hemlock Street and 11th Street. Stevan Zuniga, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested for several warrants.
— On October 24, officers were dispatched to Roots RX on report of a fraud/forgery in progress. Adam Ideus, 38, of Nebraska attempted to pass three counterfeit bills. He was released without incident.
— On October 24, officers responded to Harrison Avenue for a noise complaint. Mark Butler was arrested for a failure to appear warrant.
— On October 25, officers were dispatched to a structural fire on East Third Street. It was deemed that there were no injuries and the fire was not started maliciously.
— On October 25, officers observed Nicholas Christensen, 26, of Denver urinating on a building. A citation was issued.
— On October 25, officers were requested to assist LCSO on a domestic violence situation. A LPD officer was assaulted after arriving to the scene and Mikhaila Builta, 23, of Leadville was arrested for felony menacing, assault on a peace officer and domestic violence.
— On October 27, officers were dispatched to West Second Street on an accidental discharge. A bullet was fired into the ground by Keith Henry, 70, of Florida. No charges were filed.
— On October 29, officers were dispatched to the Pastime Bar and Grill on report of theft of a female’s purse. There is no suspect at this time.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
