Six organizations throughout the Arkansas River Basin applied for funds available through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Natural Resource Trustees, a state board that oversees environmental damage settlements. The Herald first reported on the topic in the newspaper’s Feb. 3 edition.
Each proposal was awarded in December, except one submitted by the Arkansas River Watershed Collective (ARWC), a coalition of local groups that includes Lake County Government. The awarded funds stem from a $10 million settlement with mining companies Newmont Corporation and Asarco LLC over environmental damages in California Gulch.
For some, the impacts of former mining operations in Lake County are widespread, reaching ecosystems throughout the Arkansas River Basin. Of the five awarded funds, only two will address areas in Lake County. The remaining applicants are focused on locations downstream, like Big Cottonwood Canyon, Lost Lake and Mount Shavano.
The awarded applicants include River Science of Canon City for wildfire recovery; the U.S. Forest Service for work at Lost Lake; Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a project near Salida; the Central Colorado Conservancy (CCC) for land acquisition in Lake County; and Colorado State University (CSU) for continued research on remediation effectiveness along the Arkansas River.
Lauren Errico, a representative of the Colorado Hazardous Materials and Waste Management Division, said the awards depleted the California Gulch Natural Resource Damage Fund, which is finite, by about $2.3 million. There are still remaining funds in the account, which ARWC plans to reapply for in March.
The two awarded applicants that are focused on areas in Lake County are CCC and CSU. Both awards will support the continuation of projects that were already underway for each group. CCC was awarded $900,000 in December for land acquisition in Lake County. CSU received $480,500 for habitat research along the Arkansas River, including areas in Lake County.
CCC, an environmental organization based in Salida, began acquiring land in Lake County almost a decade ago after a coalition of local groups identified land parcels that could be protected from development and opened up for public access. The parcels at hand rest along the Arkansans River into southern Lake County, where the river and U.S. 24 wind through deep canyons.
CCC purchased two of the parcels in 2012. Last year, the group purchased eight more parcels, now dedicated as the Shawn Andrick Memorial Preserve. December’s awards will support additional land acquisitions in Lake County, said Kyle Clifton, conservation projects manager for CCC. According to the group’s application, CCC hopes to acquire seven parcels with the funds, which would protect about three miles of land along the Arkansas River, or about 323 acres.
Following the purchases, Clifton said CCC will donate conservation easements to Colorado Open Lands to protect the parcels. Lake County Government would then hold the public access easement for land management. A similar process is underway for the Shawn Andrick Memorial Preserve parcels.
A team of researchers at CSU will also use their awarded funds to continue work along the Arkansas River. Decades ago, William Clements, a CSU professor in the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology, began surveying water quality in the Arkansas River with a focus on Lake County. After California Gulch became a Superfund site in the 1980s, Clements’ research morphed into studying the effectiveness of remediation work.
Clements found that water quality and riparian habitat health improved dramatically after remediation work began. He recalls observing the Arkansas River as it changed from red to gold-medal status over a number of years. Now, Clements said remediation is focused on land habitats along the Arkansas River. As with water, Clements wants to monitor habitat responses to remediation to determine its effectiveness. Eventually, Clements and his team will publish a comprehensive study on their findings.
The three remaining applicants that received awards are focused on areas downstream of Lake County. River Science will use the funds to facilitate wildfire recovery in Big Cottonwood Canyon, where the Hayden Peak Fire of 2016 wreaked havoc on the Arkansas River. The U.S. Forest Service will use its awarded funds to relocate the trail and parking area at Lost Lake near Buena Vista. Finally, Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans to renovate a low head dam on Arkansas River near the Mt. Shavano State Fish Hatchery.
Despite not being located in Lake County, Errico said the projects are tied to the Upper Arkansas River. For instance, repairing the low head dam near Salida would allow fish populations to continue upstream. Commissioner Sarah Mudge told the Herald that some of the awarded applications don’t necessarily connect with damages in California Gulch, although Mudge added that each project benefits the greater Arkansas River Basin and its ecosystems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.