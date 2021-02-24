— In the Herald’s February 11 edition, the newspaper reported that Union Milling had submitted its conditional use permit for the Leadville Mill to state and county regulators. The company had in fact not submitted an application to the Lake County Building and Land Use department at the time of publication.
— In a Lake County Build a Generation press release published in the Herald’s February 18 edition, the nonprofit said that the application deadline for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Culture of Health Award was March 26. The application deadline has been moved to April 2.
— In the Herald’s February 18 edition, the newspaper incorrectly identified a Lake County High School basketball player as Steve Martinez. The player’s name is in fact Steve Valdez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.