Lake County residents with concerns about short-term rentals will have to wait up to six months longer before the county completes its study on rental impacts and comes up with policy recommendations.
On Aug. 22, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to extend an existing one-year moratorium on short-term rental licenses until Feb. 28, 2024.
As with the initial moratorium, this will apply only to those looking to obtain new short-term rental licenses. Those who had existing licenses in 2023 were permitted to renew them, and the same will apply to those who have existing licenses now.
Anne Schneider, director of Community Planning and Development, met with BOCC to outline the work done regarding short-term rentals over the past year as well as what remains to be done.
Strides have been made when it comes to non-compliant properties. In April, 23 cease and desist letters were sent out to non-compliant property owners. Today only two remain, Schneider said, and her department is in touch with both. She also said the six-month time frame could turn out to be shorter.
“We’re asking for more generous time than we think we will need,” Schneider said, adding that they don’t want to have to come back to BOCC for another moratorium extension.
The biggest stumbling block Schneider has experienced is being able to find technical assistance for the project. Apparently technical assistance is being sought all over the state. However, she has identified two firms now able to provide what the county needs.
While collecting feedback from county residents over the past year, several themes have stood out, Schneider said. Caps on short-term rentals in certain areas have been suggested, and there is some sentiment for treating owner-occupied short-term rentals differently from those rentals that are treated as a business and rented out most of the time.
Speaking at the meeting, Kevin Kirsner of Pan Ark said his home is rented short-term a couple months a year but his family occupies it the rest of the time. They have over time become members of the community, he said. The money raised is used to pay the mortgage. Owners who rent 24/7 should be treated differently from those in his situation, Kirsner said.
Alberta Romero has a family home in West Park. After long-term renters did not take care of the property, she spent a year repairing the place and then decided to try renting short-term, which would also give her a place to stay when she visited Leadville. That’s when she learned about the initial moratorium, and she questioned why she didn’t know about it earlier. Had she known, she would have obtained a short-term license before she actually needed it, she said.
In past months others have complained that short-time rentals have added to the housing crisis. Schneider said that housing is just one aspect of the issue.There are also environmental impacts. For example, 72 percent of current short-term rentals are on septic systems, she said, with potential to harm the environment if they are overused. Many septic systems, especially in Twin Lakes, are older and in poor condition. Similar problems exist with the water distribution system.
The impact of short-term rentals on community character is another concern.
Other complaints from residents about short-term renters included possible fires, noise, use of off-highway vehicles and trespassing.
As the county moves ahead in developing policy pertaining to short-term rentals, it will make sure that all findings are taken to the public, Schneider said.
The BOCC vote to extend the moratorium was unanimous.
