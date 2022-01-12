To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Jan. 13
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative virtual meeting. Visit lcosi.com or email Mike Conlin at mconlinassociates@yahoo.com for details.
9:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
Friday, Jan. 14
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1-2 p.m. — Winter Story & STEAM Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Kids ages six to eight will enjoy stories and activities based in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information and to register.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, Jan. 15
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6-10 p.m. — Full Moon Glow Skate at the Huck Finn Ice Rink, 445 Maple St. The rink lights will be turned off (weather permitting) for skating under the full moon at the first special event of the new year. The Lake County Recreation Department will hand out free s’mores kits, and glow necklaces will be available for $2 each. Admission and skate rental fees will still apply. Visit www.lakecountyco.com/recreation for details.
Sunday, Jan. 16
5 p.m. — Leadvegans Potluck at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave. Participants are asked to bring a vegan dish (salad, appetizer, main dish, side dish or dessert) for six-eight people. The theme will be Asian cuisine in honor of the Chinese New Year. The Golden Burro will provide setups and beverages. Those who cannot bring a vegan dish are invited to come anyway, and can contribute $5 to the Leadvegans advertising fund. Call Dan or Marcee Lundeen at 719-293-2034 for more information.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Jan. 17
**Martin Luther King Jr. Day**
City and county offices closed.
7:30 a.m. — Blackhawk trip. Meet at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 7:30 a.m. Full day trip; $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meeting via Zoom. Contact Becky Edwards at becky@twodogtravel.com for more information.
9:30-11 a.m. — “Paid leave in the time of COVID and beyond” webinar. Join Employers Council attorney Tina Harkness and the Northwest Colorado Workforce Area for a free webinar about employer responsibilities regarding paid leave, quarantine and vaccinations. Topics include: The details on Public Health Emergency Leave; how to implement requirements of the Health Families and Workplaces Act; and what federal regulations are still in effect. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m2ICWIF3TUub2Lg_q1ggRw for details and to register.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9-11 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food box distribution at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Jan. 20
10 a.m. — Tablet Tricks & Tips taught by Lilly Vigil at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Participants are welcome to bring their own tablets or borrow one from the senior center. Call 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
